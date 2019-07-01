3CLogic Announces New Client: Publicly Traded Multinational Corporation

A global electronics firm selects leading cloud contact center platform for flexible cloud migration and deep integration with its CRM and ServiceNow®

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3CLogic, a leading provider of cloud contact center software, today announced its selection by a prominent global electronics firm to migrate from its on-premise PBX legacy system to the company’s full cloud Amazon Web Services-based platform. The deployment will enhance customer service for its North American Region (NAM) and Global support teams through a dual ServiceNow Customer Service Management (CSM) and Microsoft Dynamics CRM integration.



/EIN News/ -- The company’s decision to select 3CLogic as its new cloud-based platform was driven by its need for a flexible offering capable of matching its global footprint while enabling deep integration into its various systems of record, which were to-date hindering its ability to optimize customer engagements and agent performance. The firm also required easy access to daily KPIs and metrics, as well as the ability to integrate raw data with other data sources or systems of record, such as ServiceNow, to drive a more comprehensive view of the overall performance of its customer support efforts.

The new consumer-grade solution will leverage the data in Microsoft Dynamics CRM with ServiceNow CSM to:

Automate manual tasks including automatic case creation, activity postings to the appropriate account records, etc.

Improve the overall efficiency of its valuable workforce resources

Provide operational flexibility to address more complex routing requirements and use cases

The move is part of the broader trend where enterprise companies across every industry are streamlining technologies to help them grow, evolve and remain competitive. Migrations from legacy on-premise systems to the cloud are taking place at a more rapid clip to realize digital transformation goals and ensure the customer experience is at the heart of their efforts.

”3CLogic’s unique approach to helping enterprise companies drive effective communication and superior customer experiences is validated again,” states Denis Seynhaeve, 3CLogic’s CEO. “Integrating voice channels with the digital workflows in ServiceNow and Microsoft Dynamics eliminates the need to sync separate databases, making it possible to fully leverage all capabilities from one unified platform.”

About 3CLogic

3CLogic is a leading cloud contact center platform modernizing enterprise communications with their employees and customers. Built on Amazon Web Services (AWS), the solution provides advanced and scalable speech-enabled offerings for leading CRMs, including ServiceNow, Salesforce, and SugarCRM. With deployments on four continents and a growing base of Global 2000 clients, 3CLogic drives digital transformation by improving CX, organizational efficiency and reporting insights using omnichannel, dynamic IVR, CTI, AI, advanced analytics, and API-driven integrations. For more information, please visit www.3clogic.com .

Media Contacts:

Kathy Ruxton

3CLogic

+1 240.803.4070

kruxton@3clogic.com



