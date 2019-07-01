GOWIN Semiconductor Introduces Their latest FPGA Product Line with Built-In Security

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif. and GUANGZHOU, China, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOWIN Semiconductor Corp., the world’s fastest-growing programmable logic company, announces the release of its latest product line called SecureFPGA. SecureFPGA is targeted for endpoint and server management applications utilizing built-in security functions to eliminate the rise of attacks and breaches in edge computing.



Connected devices in our day to day lives are the new norm. However, with the growth of these devices comes the increased threat to steal data and impair edge platforms. Attacks on connected utility monitoring systems, automated factories, and automobiles are becoming everyday occurrences. To stop these kinds of attacks a secure root of trust at the edge, followed by secure authentication techniques to connect to the cloud is required.

“GOWIN’s SecureFPGA offers a complete cryptographic solution to securely connect endpoints to the cloud,” said Scott Casper, Director of Sales for GOWIN Semiconductor, “with this new device, our customers can easily deploy endpoint products into the market with security built in.”

GOWIN’s SecureFPGA product family uses physically unclonable functionality (PUF) to establish a Root of Trust onboard the FPGA. Once configured, the device can create unique keys for encryption/decryption and authentication functions. Standard routines like secure boot, secure download, and key exchange can be done effortlessly.

“PUF security provides a root of trust without storing sensitive information in non-volatile memory,” stated Grant Jennings, Director of International Marketing for GOWIN. “Now devices and platforms can be uniquely identified, verify firmware signatures, generate keys and encrypt data with a root of trust established on power up.”

The SecureFPGA 2K LUT version will be sampling in Q3’2019. The SecureFPGA 4K LUT version is scheduled to have samples and mass production in Q4’2019. For more information about the SecureFPGA product family, please contact us at sales@gowinsemi.com or visit our website at www.gowinsemi.com

About GOWIN Semiconductor Corp.

Founded in 2014, Gowin Semiconductor Corp., headquartered with major R&D in China, has the vision to accelerate customer innovation worldwide with our programmable solutions. We focus on optimizing our products and removing barriers for customers using programmable logic devices. Our commitment to technology and quality enables customers to reduce the total cost of ownership from using FPGA on their production boards. Our offerings include a broad portfolio of programmable logic devices, design software, intellectual property (IP) cores, reference designs, and development kits. We strive to serve customers in the consumer, industrial, communication, medical, and automotive markets worldwide.

For more information about GOWIN, please visit www.gowinsemi.com

Copyright 2019 GOWIN Semiconductor Corp. GOWIN, LittleBee®, GW1N/NR/NS/1NSR/1NZ®, Arora®, GW2A/AR®, GOWIN EDA and other designated brands included herein are trademarks of GOWIN Semiconductor Corp. in China and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information, please email info@gowinsemi.com

Media Contact:

Scott Casper

scott@gowinsemi.com



