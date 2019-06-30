Cowen Partners | Executive Search + Consulting Named Top Executive Search Firm for Chief Financial Officers

Cowen Partners has been named one of the top Chief Financial Officer (CFO) search firms in the nation.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Along with some of the largest executive search firms in the world, Cowen Partners was named one of the country's Top CFO Search Firms. Founding Partner & President, Shawn Cole specializes in Chief Financial Officer searches and typically manages the client engagements from to start finish himself.This isn't the first time Cowen Partners | Executive Search + Consulting has been named a "Top CFO Search Firm", they have won recognition now for three years in a row; 2017, 2018, 2019."As of one the leading CFO search firms in the country, we conduct more CFO searches a month than most firms do all year. This gives us a unique advantage when it comes to time to fill and quality of service, because we virtually know all the key players (good and bad) already." said Shawn Cole, Founding Partner and President of Cowen Partners.The list of "Top CFO Search Firms" is meant to be a resource for companies and HR leaders seeking to understand the complexities of the executive search/ recruiting industry. Our research offers prospective employers a comprehensive look at the top executive search firms by offering resources, opinions, and rankings as a guide to helping you choose the best firm to meet your executive search needs. We do not accept payment from executive search firms for inclusion on our lists, we do accept input and feedback from firms on the list. We do not accept advertising from industry partners, vendors, suppliers, and employers.Cowen Partners | Executive Search + Consulting works with leading organizations across the private and public sectors. Our scale, scope, and knowledge allow us to address problems that no one else can. We have deep strategic industry expertise as well as geographical reach, and we are passionate about taking on immense challenges that matter to our clients and their stakeholders.For more information please contact Cowen Partners Executive | Search + Consulting at www.cowenpartners.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.