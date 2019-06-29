Angolan President on his way to Cuba

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 29 - Angolan Head of State João Lourenço left Luanda Saturday morning bound for Cuba with a view to strengthening bilateral cooperation and friendly relations between the peoples.,

João lourenço was seen off at Luanda’s “4 de Fevereiro” International Airport by vice President Bornito de Sousa, Luanda governor Luther Rescova, and members of the Executive.

Accompanied by the First Lady, Ana Dias Lourenço, the Head of State starts his two-day visit to Cuba on Monday.

Authorities from the two countries are expected to pay tribute to António Agostinho Neto (the late president of Angola) at African Heroes park in Havana on July 1, according to the President’s Civil Affairs Office.

The Angolan Head of State will then deposit a wreath at the Pantheon erected in the Cemetery of Colón in honour of the Cuban fighters who died in Angola.

On the same day, the President will deliver a keynote speech at the 100-year-old University of Havana. He will also lead the Angolan delegation to the talks with the Cuban authorities.

The parties are expected to sign a set of agreements in various areas of cooperation.

Still on Monday, the Presidential delegation will visit the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, while on Tuesday the Angolan statesman will visit the Mariel Special Development Port Zone, on the outskirts of Havana.

João Lourenço’s visit to Cuba comes 23 days after a letter he sent to his Cuban counterpart, Miguel Díaz-Canel, extolling the historic ties that unite the two states.

In April, the Vice-President of the Council of the Minister of Republic of Cuba, Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz, was in Angola to strengthen friendship ties and identifying new areas for cooperation.

Angola and Cuba have maintained historical political-diplomatic relations since the early days of the proclamation of the independence of the Angolan State, on November 11, 1975.

Bilateral cooperation between Luanda and Havana covers several areas, with emphasis on military, defence and security, health, education and higher education, oil and industry.

