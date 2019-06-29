President denies having found a trapped country

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 29 - Angolan head of State João Lourenço has denied rumours that he had found a trapped country, but admitted to having difficulties after he came into office in September 2017. ,

President João Lourenço said so Friday during an interview with State-run television station (TPA) and Novo Jornal, opening a new era in the relationship with national media.

"There were rumours flying around that I was a sapper, I was carrying out de-mining process, the trap, but I do not support it. Actually, I found difficulties. There is no country where there are no troubles, bigger or smaller, but one should overcome them, "he said.

Should the Executive had not started the fight against corruption, the difficulties would have been greater, said the president, who ruled out rumors that the process has slowed down.

He recalled that it was the ruling MPLA party leadership which directed the new Executive to launch fight against corruption, at a time when he was the only party’s candidate for President of the Republic.

"The governing documents at the time expressed and underlined the need to carry out a staunch fight against corruption. And today, who is on my side in this fight are the Angolans, and I m not worried if half a dozen people are not with me in this process, "he said.

The Statesman also denied reports that appointments made at the end of his predecessor's term would have caused a feeling of unease.

"Im not aware of any appointments made at that time, except those on the renewal of mandates, mainly within military area," he said.

As for the alleged the controversy surrounding the exhumation of the remains of UNITA's founding leader, Jonas Savimbi, the Head of State said most important was to have found a happy ending on the subject.

"For a process that took months and had a happy ending, 48 hours of misunderstanding does not mean anything ...", clarified the President, denying the possibility of any political advantage by the party.

The president also denied to having considered the funeral of Jonas Savimbi a state funeral, similar to General Arlindo Chenda Bem Ben, former Deputy Chief of Staff of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA), but he said that the Executive supported the process from the start.

As for the enlargement of the Central Committee of the ruling MPLA, João Lourenço, who is also the party’s leader, said that the initiative allows to have a structure committed to the ongoing reforms in the country, such as the fight against corruption, impunity and diversification of the economy.

"I believe that with this Central Committee I am better supported," he argued.

João Lourenço, denied having excessive constitutional powers and warned that the revision of the Constitution is not a mandatory act.

The Constitution stipulates in Article 108 that the President of the Republic is the Head of State, the Head of the Executive and the Commander-in-Chief of the Angolan Armed Forces.

He recalled that the Constitution establishes the existence of bodies with competence to trigger the revision of the Constitution.

He admitted that the revision of the Constitution could happen, but it is not mandatory, because, in his view, there are no strong reasons for such.

On the issue related to monitor the Government actions, João Lourenço said that such control is done by Parliament, through the State General Account.

On the other hand, the president stressed the programme aimed to pay tribute to the victims of political conflicts in the country, from November 1975 to 2002.

He spoke of the construction of a monument to honour the victims.

The Head of State defended the implementation of the Integrated Municipal Intervention Plan (PIIM), which provides for the construction and rehabilitation of different economic and social infrastructures.

He also admitting that the country may have a Sovereign Fund with less money.

On the other hand, the president slammed the idea that the Executive risks jeopardizing the expected return on the Fund's investment if it were made in strategic sectors of the economy and rather than at the level of municipalities, as was now decided with the implementation of the IMPI.

According to him, the fund will be earmarked for construction of infrastructure such as schools, health facilities, water and power supply stations as well as secondary and tertiary roads.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.