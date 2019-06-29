HAWAII VOLCANOES Painting Workshop with NPAF Artist in Residence Alice Leese

NPAF Artist in Residence Alive Leese Image for Workshop Giveaway

HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK, HAWAI'I, US, June 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARKPOSTCARDS FROM THE EDGEPAINTING WORKSHOP with Alice LeeseHawaii Volcanoes National Park ArtistAt the EDGE OF Kīlauea Volcano, Sunday, July 10th 10:30-1:30 FREE LunchRe-tweet or Facebook Repost below post and we will enter you to win one of THREE (3) tickets to the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park Plein-AiR Painting Workshop."POSTCARDS FROM THE EDGE PAINTING WORKSHOP with Alice Leese- Hawaii Volcanoes National Park Artist in Residence"Share (Via Twitter or Facebook) the following post to enter:"Hawaii Workshop Give Away. Retweet this and we will enter you in a drawing for one of three free tickets to the following: https://tinyurl.com/HawaiiVolcanoPaint "Artists of all abilities will love this rare opportunity to meet and paint with the park’s resident artist for July, Alice Leese, on the edge of Kīlauea Volcano. Leese, a Texas cattle rancher whose dramatic oil paintings and other mediums capture the colorful west, will provide one workshop during her residency. Limited to 12 people, attendees will receive a postcard-sized blank canvas but must bring their own paints and a small travel easel. Cost is $75,( Unless you enter and win this drawing... then it's FREE) and includes lunch at Volcano House". Sponsored by the National Parks Arts Foundation, Friends of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park and Volcano House. Park entrance fees apply."If you would just like to purchase a ticket please go here:If you don't use Twitter or Facebook, we trust you will still spread the word. AND THANKS!If you like just send us an email at info@nationalparksartsfoundation.org and we are happy to enter you into the drawing.We look forward to seeing you there!National Parks Arts Foundation* Free Lunch may not be extended to NPS or other govt. employees and others as per Federal/State/County/City laws.* Any terms herein may be changed or canceled without notice.



