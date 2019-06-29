Jeffrey D. Hatchell, Established Author and Motivational Speaker, Gets People Engaged with Book "The Inspired Career"

Jeffrey D. Hatchell, Established Author and Motivational Speaker

Jeffrey D. Hatchell reveals in his new book what activities people can do every day to increase their value within a company.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many people in the workplace today believe that they may be great but don't always bring that greatness to work, and consequently, they tend to stagnate while others flourish and pass them up on the corporate ladder. However, Jeffrey D. Hatchell reveals in his book “The Inspired Career” what activities people can do every day to increase their value within a company.

Jeffrey D. Hatchell is a certified executive coach, a corporate facilitator and a motivational speaker. He focuses on leadership development through executive coaching, team building workshops and motivational speaking. His company “Over the Top Coaching” won the prestigious award of Supplier of the Year by the Northern California Supplier Development Council. He has more than 20 years of experience working at Fortune 500 organizations in sales management and leadership roles, including working as Director of Sales Performance with American Express. Recently, his book “The Inspired Career” (http://www.theinspiredcareerbook.com/) has been making waves in online communities wanting to improve communication in the workplace.

Executives from some of America's top corporations are praising the novel as the year's must-read book for the person who is not satisfied with their career and want more out of their vocation. “One of the best motivational career and leadership books without the fluff,” states Keith Wyche, Former CEO of Acme Markets and Best-Selling author of "Good is Not Enough," “The messages were not only timely, but speak to those ‘soft’ skills that are often overlooked or misunderstood. Should be required reading for all young and experienced professionals.”

The book provides leadership coaching to those in organizations who are not getting it and desire to gain insights that can help them become more impactful and fulfilled at work. According to the Gallup organization, 70% of people in the US hate their job. The Inspired Career book addresses this challenge by helping people to have a paradigm shift in how their perceive their current situation. It also sheds light on the essential skills to develop leadership skills beyond being competent in a current role and making goals. Although making goals is critical and the entry fee for keeping a job, Hatchell highlights the intrinsic and soft skills that can set a worker apart from the bottom and middle of the corporate pyramid.

As a motivational speaker, Jeffrey D. Hatchell inspires others to maximize their full potential. He is a sought-after speaker who has done key-notes and motivational talks to some of the following organizations: the National Black MBA Association, National Association of Hispanic MBAs, Institute for Supply Chain Management, Google, AT&T, Chevron and The Clorox Company. He has provided leadership workshops to Bayer, Applied Materials, PG&E, Kaiser, Johnson & Johnson, American Express, Wells Fargo, Safeway, Comcast, Amgen, Panasonic, Genentech and many others. His mission? "To inspire others to be their personal best by understanding their potential, leveraging their experiences and maximizing their current situation for future opportunities."

Jeffrey D. Hatchell received his Masters of Business Administration degree from Nova Southeastern University and a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing degree from Howard University. In addition, he completed UCLA Anderson School of Management, Management Development Program for Entrepreneurs where his business improvement plan was highlighted on UCLA’s website as a best in class.



