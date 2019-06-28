Hitachi Named a Visionary in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms for the Second Year

Hitachi Again Positioned for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

TOKYO AND SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE:6501) and Hitachi Vantara today announced that Hitachi has once again been positioned in the Visionaries quadrant of the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms1 based on Gartner Inc.'s evaluation of the company and its Lumada IoT software. Hitachi was positioned for its ability to execute and completeness of vision in the market evaluation, where no Leaders or Challengers have emerged yet for a second consecutive year.



/EIN News/ -- "Industrial IoT is making significant impacts across an array of industries that rely on the effective use of data, including manufacturing, transportation, energy and utilities, and smart spaces," said Brad Surak, chief product and strategy officer at Hitachi Vantara. "To us, it’s an honor to be recognized again among Visionaries in an emerging market that is evolving rapidly. With Lumada’s widening range of capabilities, we’re excited to continue our track record of innovation to help customers get the most value from their data."

Lumada provides a highly flexible, intelligent and composable software foundation to accelerate IoT solution creation for customers and powers Hitachi Vantara’s emerging portfolio of industry applications, which include Lumada Maintenance Insights . Its portable architecture makes it ideal for use on-premises, in the cloud and in hybrid environments and supports industrial IoT deployments both at the edge and in the core. Ideal for enterprise-grade data management, Lumada combines the power of artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and intelligent Asset Avatars – commonly known as digital twins – to streamline and simplify management of connected business and industrial assets. This helps to increase asset utilization and accelerates the time to value of IIoT initiatives, driving faster time to actionable insights and high-value business outcomes for industrial and enterprise customers. Outcomes which include increased operational efficiencies and cost savings; enhanced operational safety and reliability; improved asset utilization, performance management and product quality; and the creation of new business models.

Customers looking to further accelerate the time to value of their IIoT initiatives with Lumada will also benefit from co-creation services engagements with Hitachi, which taps them into Hitachi's expansive industrial, operational technology (OT) and information technology (IT) expertise to create customized IoT solutions tailored to their unique requirements.

Download a complimentary copy of the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms at https://www.hitachivantara.com/ext/gartner-magic-quadrant-for-industrial-iot.html (registration required).

1 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms, Eric Goodness, Scot Kim, Ted Friedman, Alfonso Velosa, Emil Berthelsen, Amitesh Shrivastava, 25 June 2019

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Hitachi Vantara

Hitachi Vantara, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., helps data-driven leaders find and use the value in their data to innovate intelligently and reach outcomes that matter for business and society. We combine technology, intellectual property and industry knowledge to deliver data-managing solutions that help enterprises improve their customers’ experiences, develop new revenue streams, and lower the costs of business. Only Hitachi Vantara elevates your innovation advantage by combining deep information technology (IT), operational technology (OT) and domain expertise. We work with organizations everywhere to drive data to meaningful outcomes. Visit us at www.HitachiVantara.com .

Connect with Hitachi Vantara:

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is focusing on Social Innovation Business combining its operational technology, information technology and products. The company’s consolidated revenues for fiscal 2018 (ended March 31, 2019) totaled 9,480.6 billion yen ($85.4 billion), and the company has approximately 296,000 employees worldwide. Hitachi delivers digital solutions utilizing Lumada in five sectors including Mobility, Smart Life, Industry, Energy and IT, to increase our customer’s social, environmental and economic value. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at http://www.hitachi.com .

HITACHI is a trademark or registered trademark of Hitachi, Ltd. All other trademarks, service marks, and company names are properties of their respective owners.

MEDIA CONTACTS



Steve MacDonnell

Hitachi Vantara

steve.macdonnell@hitachivantara.com

+1 408-327-3670

Holly Langbein

Weber Shandwick for Hitachi Vantara

hlangbein@webershandwick.com

+1 415-262-5753



