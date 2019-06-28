EY Announces Jack Springer of Malibu Boats, Inc. Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award Winner for the Southeast

Jack Springer joins ranks of unstoppable entrepreneurs

LOUDON, Tenn., June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ernst & Young LLP announced yesterday that CEO Jack Springer of Malibu Boats, Inc. is the regional winner for the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award in the Southeast. Widely considered one of the most prestigious business awards programs in the U.S., the program recognizes entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities, while also transforming our world. Jack Springer was selected as the Southeast regional award winner by a panel of independent judges.



/EIN News/ -- “This is truly a high honor to be a regional winner for the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019 Award and I would like to thank Ernst & Young for this prestigious award. While I am named this is an award for all of Malibu. Leadership and an entrepreneurial spirit are strong at Malibu and exhibited everyday by many of our people. Malibu Boats, which includes the brands of Malibu, Axis, Cobalt and Pursuit, is special because our products bring people together to spend quality time with one another in a world that never slows down. It is also a huge honor to be a part of a great team that focuses every day on bringing family and friends together by building the best boats on the water.” - Jack Springer, CEO of Malibu Boats, Inc.

Malibu Boats was founded in 1982 and has continued to make a huge splash in the industry ever since. From day one, Malibu has been devoted to innovation, bringing the industry revolutionary technology such as Surf Gate ™, Power Wedge ™, Surf Band™ and much more. This focus has made Malibu the undisputed worldwide towboat leader year after year. In recent years, that same passion for innovation and greatness has been extended with the purchase of Cobalt Boats and Pursuit Boats, making Malibu Boats, Inc. one of the largest and most successful marine companies in the world.

Now in its 33rd year, the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National competition. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 16, 2019. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation’s most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are nationally sponsored by SAP America and the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation.

In the Southeast, regional sponsors include Platinum sponsors King & Spalding LLP and PNC Bank, and Silver sponsors Chatham Financial and Cresa.

Entrepreneur Of The Year®, founded by EY, is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries. ey.com/eoy

Based in Loudon, Tennessee, Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of a diverse range of recreational powerboats, including performance sport, sterndrive and outboard boats. Malibu Boats Inc. is the commanding market leader in the performance sport boat category through its Malibu and Axis Wake Research boat brands, the leader in the 20’ – 40’ segment of the sterndrive boat category through its Cobalt brand and in a leading position in the offshore fishing boat market with its Pursuit brand. A pre-eminent innovator in the powerboat industry, Malibu Boats, Inc. designs products that appeal to an expanding range of recreational boaters, fisherman and water sports enthusiasts whose passion for boating is a key component of their active lifestyles. For more information, visit www.malibuboats.com , www.axiswake.com , www.cobaltboats.com , or www.pursuitboats.com .

