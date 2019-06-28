Etrion Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

GENEVA, Switzerland, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Etrion Corporation (“Etrion” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: ETX/OMX: ETX), a solar independent power producer, held its 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in Toronto on June 28, 2019 and the nominees listed in the management information circular were elected as directors of the Corporation. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors based on proxies received are set out below:



Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Marco Antonio Northland 240,540,224 98.73% 3,085,636 1.27% Ian Lundin 243,313,734 99.87% 312,126 0.13% Aksel Azrac 243,121,702 99.79% 504,158 0.21% Garrett Soden 243,096,969 99.78% 528,891 0.22% Henrika Frykman 243,476,412 99.94% 149,448 0.06%

Shareholders of the Corporation also approved a resolution appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers SA as the Corporation’s auditors for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors of the Corporation to fix their remuneration.

About Etrion

Etrion Corporation is an independent power producer that develops, builds, owns and operates utility-scale solar power generation plants. The Company owns and operates 57 MW of solar capacity in Japan. Etrion also has several projects in the backlog and pipeline at different stages of development in Japan. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada and the NASDAQ OMX Stockholm exchange in Sweden under ticker symbol “ETX”. Etrion’s largest shareholder is the Lundin family, which owns approximately 36% of the Company’s shares directly and through various trusts.

The information was submitted for publication at 10:05 p.m. CET on June 28, 2019.

For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.etrion.com or contact:

Christian Lacueva – Chief Financial Officer

Telephone: +41 (22) 715 20 90



