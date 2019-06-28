Fentress Global Challenge 2019 Short list Announced

Annual competition called on students to imagine the future of airports

AER-O75

Arseniy Rabotnov Architects

Boom

Cargo

CJ Studio

FP

Hong Kong International Transit Terminal

Infinity Airport

MSY

Niasinn

Samantha Pires

Sharygina_Ekaterina

Six Lane City

Vi and Del

Y3M

Yuanyuan Wu

The shortlisted entries include a wide range of responses—from highly speculative visions, to more practical adaptations of current methodologies.

Participants were challenged to re-envision the terminal building for the year 2075 and in doing so, also integrate a key component of Fentress’ design philosophy: use context to create identity. They were cautioned that context is more than an intellectual consideration of the history, or physical appearance of a place, and more than the way new will live with old. Context must draw on the senses and memories that define a place and make it unique. Context grows from community, and people respond to it.

In line with the speculative nature of the competition, participants were also challenged to improve every aspect of the airport terminal building, and to delve deeply into one or more highly relevant areas in airport architecture and the future of aviation: mobility, urbanization, globalization, technology, flexibility, security, project feasibility, and passenger experience.

Curtis Fentress, founder of the Fentress Global Challenge,said “there was no shortage of creativity this year; we saw several interesting ideas that incorporated hyperloop, driverless cars, pod systems, vertical structures, new security systems, and even space travel.”

Between now and July 29, the public is encouraged to vote for FGC’s “People’s Choice Award” winners by liking their favorite entry at Fentress Architects’ Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/FentressArch/.

First place will receive US$10,000 cash and the opportunity to attend a prestigious, architectural event. Second and third places awards are also cash prizes.

The jury is comprised of aviation experts and industry professionals:

• Curtis Fentress, Founder of Fentress Global Challenge and Principal in Charge of Design, Fentress Architects

• Thomas Pellegrin, Head of Consulting – Asia & Middle East, International Air Transport Association (IATA)

• Christine Negroni, Journalist and Author of The Crash Detectives

• Charles Waldeheim, Professor and Director of Office for Urbanization, Harvard Graduate School of Design

• Ken Gidlow, Technical Advisor at Federal Aviation Administration, Commercial Space Transportation

• Dr. David Alexander, Professor and Director, Rice Space Institute (RSI)

• Bryant L. Francis, Director of Aviation, Port of Oakland

• Khaled Naja, Executive Vice President of Infrastructure & Development, Dallas Forth Worth International Airport.

Winners of the 2019 Fentress Global Challenge will be announced July 29, 2019.

Fentress Global Challenge (FGC) is an annual international student design competition launched in 2011 by Curtis Fentress. During the past eight years, it has garnered well over a thousand entries from student teams residing in more than 75 countries. In addition to an increased number of registrations each year, there has also been a steady rise in the quality of submittals. FGC represents an extraordinary exploration into the future of architecture, and in so doing, has helped advance the pursuit of innovative design in public architecture. https://fentressarchitects.com/

Fentress Architects creates inspired design to improve the human environment. Founded by Curtis W. Fentress in 1980, the firm has designed $43 billion of public architectural projects worldwide, visited by more than 650 million people each year. Fentress is a dynamic learning organization, driven to grow its ability to design, innovate, and exceed client expectations. The firm has been honored with more than 500 distinctions for design excellence and innovation. Fentress Architects has studios in Denver, Colorado; Los Angeles, California; San Francisco, California; ; Washington, D.C.; Houston, Texas. http://fentressglobalchallenge.com/







