International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board completes First Review under the Extended Credit Facility and approves US$21.62 Million disbursement for Sierra Leone

Completion of the first review enables the IMF to disburse US$21.62 million to Sierra Leone; the government’s reform agenda will secure fiscal sustainability, create space for priority spending, and lay the foundation for inclusive growth and poverty reduction; implementation of the program, supported by the IMF, has been satisfactory in the face of a challenging economic environment.

On June 28, 2019, the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) completed the first review of Sierra Leone’s performance under the program supported by an Extended Credit Facility (ECF).

Completion of this review enables the immediate disbursement of SDR 15.555 million (about US$21.62 million), bringing total disbursements under the arrangement to SDR 31.11 million (about US$43.25 million). In completing the review, the Executive Board approved the authorities’ request for a waiver of non-observance of a performance criterion.

Sierra Leone’s 43‑month ECF arrangement for SDR124.44 million (about US$172.1 million or 60 percent of the country’s quota at the time of approval of the arrangement) was approved on November 30, 2018 (see Press Release No. 18/446 ). The government’s reform agenda, supported by the ECF, aims to create fiscal space for priority spending by strengthening revenue mobilization, containing current spending and improving the efficiency of public investment.

Following the Executive Board discussion, Mr. Tao Zhang, Deputy Managing Director and Acting Chair, made the following statement:

“Performance under the ECF‑supported program has been satisfactory in the face of a challenging economic environment. Although progress on structural measures has been slower than anticipated, the government remains firmly committed to their reform agenda.

“Securing fiscal sustainability and creating space for priority spending will be crucial for tackling Sierra Leone’s development needs. The authorities have made commendable progress since the start of the program, both in mobilizing revenue and taking a cautious approach to expenditure. Going forward, durably higher revenue will be essential to boosting social spending and investing in infrastructure—key goals of the government’s new National Development Plan.

“The authorities’ more cautious medium-term fiscal approach is appropriate given fiscal risks. Managing fiscal risks expeditiously will provide more certainty about the space available for priority spending. In this regard, quick actions to complete the arrears stocktaking and the diagnostic of state‑owned banks will be particularly important.

“Structural reforms are a central component of the authorities’ fiscal strategy. Achieving the program’s revenue mobilization goals will entail continued tax policy and administration reforms. Improving public financial management will help control expenditure and avoid the emergence of new arrears, while reorienting spending to priorities with clear economic or social returns. Efforts to develop a Medium-Term Debt Management Strategy will help to better manage fiscal risks.

“Monetary policy remains appropriately focused on reducing inflation to single digits over the medium-term. Progress toward developing indirect instruments will, over time, improve policy effectiveness. Enhancing exchange rate flexibility and reserve buffers will be vital to boost the economy’s resilience to external shocks.

“Continued reforms to strengthen the Bank of Sierra Leone’s governance will be critical for the institution’s accountability and operational effectiveness. In this spirit, finalizing the new central bank law and the recently completed forensic audit were important milestones. Quickly acting on both will help advance the BSL’s reform efforts.”



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.