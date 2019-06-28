Crescent Hires de Castro as Vice President of Investments

Alan de Castro hired by Crescent Real Estate as Vice President, Investments.

New vice president’s experience in capital markets, construction and multifamily development will benefit Crescent’s investment fund.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, US, June 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crescent Real Estate LLC (Crescent) announces the hiring of Alan de Castro as Vice President, Investments. De Castro, who is from Fort Worth, will be based in Crescent’s Fort Worth corporate office where he will report to Co-CEO, Jason Anderson.

De Castro will manage relationships with current investors in Crescent’s GP Invitation Fund I and GP Invitation Fund II and focus on recruiting potential new investors. He will also assist in the underwriting of new development deals given his strong background in acquisitions and development.

Active in the commercial real estate industry since 2005, De Castro has held various roles at real estate, finance and construction companies. Most recently he served as senior development director for Greystar Real Estate Partners in San Francisco, Calif., where he was responsible for the acquisition, entitlement and development of urban-infill mixed-use projects. Prior to joining Greystar, De Castro was a member of the development and investments team at Carmel Partners in San Francisco. De Castro has managed the acquisition and development of mixed-used projects including over 2,000 multifamily units with an estimated development cost of $1 billion.

Prior to Carmel, De Castro was an associate in the Real Estate, Gaming, and Lodging Investment Banking group of Bank of America Merrill Lynch in New York where he was involved in over $9 billion of equity and debt placements and mergers and acquisitions advisory work on behalf of hospitality, office, and residential clients. He has also held positions at CapitalSource and Clark Construction in Washington D.C.

“Alan’s background in capital markets, construction and experience with multifamily development fits nicely with our philosophy for expanding Crescent’s investment funds and growing a valuable investment portfolio for our investors,” said Jason Anderson, Co-CEO of Crescent. “His experience and relationships in Northern California, the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast U.S. regions will benefit Crescent and our investment funds.”

De Castro earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Duke University and was awarded his Master of Business Administration from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. He is married and has two young children.

ABOUT CRESCENT

Crescent Real Estate LLC (Crescent) is a real estate operating company and investment advisor, founded by Chairman John C. Goff, with assets under management, development, and investment capacity of more than $10 billion. Through the GP Invitation Fund I and the GP Invitation Fund II, the company acquires, develops and operates all real estate asset classes alongside institutional investors and high net worth clients. Crescent’s premier real estate portfolio consists of Class A and creative office, multifamily and hospitality assets located throughout the U.S., including The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas, and the wellness lifestyle leader, Canyon Ranch®. For more information, visit www.crescent.com.



