Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund Announces June 2019 Quarterly Distribution

TORONTO, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: MDS.UN) – LDIC Inc. (the “Manager”), the manager of Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”), a closed-end investment fund, today announces the quarterly distribution of CDN$0.06095 per Class A unit and US$0.05879 per Class U unit. The distribution will be paid on or before July 23, 2019 to unitholders of record on July 8, 2019. 

