REAFFIRMING THE IMPORTANCE OF INTERGOVERNMENTAL COLLABORATION TO IMPROVE SERVICES IN FRENCH AND PROMOTE AN INCLUSIVE FRANCOPHONIE ACROSS THE COUNTRY



IQALUIT, Nunavut, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Ministerial Conference on the Canadian Francophonie (MCCF) and the ministers highlighted this important milestone during the meeting that took place for the first time in Nunavut, on June 27 and 28, 2019. Under the theme “Respect and Inclusivity,” inspired by the Inuit Societal Values of Inuuqatigiittiarniq and Tunnganarniq, the federal, provincial and territorial ministers responsible for the Canadian Francophonie met in Iqaluit to identify the intergovernmental collaborations likely to reinforce the vitality of francophone communities across the country. They also recognized the richness and diversity of indigenous languages which are part of Canada's linguistic and cultural tapestry.

“Thanks to the leadership of the ministers over the past 25 years, we’ve managed to implement a number of important initiatives supporting the enhancement of the Canadian Francophonie,” said the Honourable David Joanasie, Minister of Languages for Nunavut and co-chair of the conference. “Over the years, our meetings have been the starting point for projects in healthcare personnel training, economic development in communities, the growth in the place accorded to culture in minority educational areas and the increase of Francophone immigration,” he added as examples. “Our work is important, and we look forward to continuing on our path together.”

Governments acknowledged that Canadian society has changed since they first met in 1994 and therefore, they reiterated their commitment to the Canadian Francophonie by adopting a broader and inclusive vision that will henceforth guide MCCF activities. In this context, ministers hosted singer-songwriter Jim Corcoran, Ordre des francophones d’Amérique recipient, to discuss his commitment to the French language.

Again, this year, ministers had the opportunity to discuss several important files for francophone communities. They reaffirmed their desire to collaborate with the community on the implementation of a second symposium on Francophone immigration in the coming year.

"It's when we work side by side, in collaboration, that our country works best. I am proud to celebrate 25 years of meetings and discussions with my provincial and territorial counterparts to support the vitality of the Francophonie from coast to coast to coast" said the conference Co-Chair, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie. "This year also marks the 50th anniversary of the Official Languages Act. It is as part of this anniversary that the Government of Canada has undertaken a review of the Act for its modernization, to strengthen it and to ensure that it continues to support the aspirations of Canadians. I have invited my counterparts to share with me their views on the issues surrounding the modernization of the Act in Canada, particularly within their jurisdiction."

The measures implemented to support the growth of government information and services offered in French were also discussed. For example, in the field of family justice, a collaboration mechanism was identified to enable the sharing of information between members of the Intergovernmental Network of the Canadian Francophonie and their government partners in justice. Furthermore, to encourage progress in other sectors, a work plan was approved with the aim of facilitating horizontal collaboration among governments. MCCF will also intensify its work on the promotion of the Canadian Francophonie.

Celebrating MCCF’s 25th anniversary provided an opportunity for ministers to take part in a working session with the Fédération des communautés francophones et acadiennes du Canada which was asked to express its vision for the future of the Canadian Francophonie. The work of the Fédération de la jeunesse canadienne-française on linguistic security was also presented during a luncheon meeting.

Professor François Grin, Director of the Observatoire Économie-Langues-Formation at the University of Geneva, gave a presentation on applying economic analysis to languages policies.

The next Ministerial Conference on the Canadian Francophonie will be co-chaired by the government of Quebec and will take place on June 18 and 19, 2020 in Quebec City.

/EIN News/ -- *Alberta was not present at this meeting and is not party to this communiqué.

The Ministerial Conference on the Canadian Francophonie, created in 1994, is the only intergovernmental forum that brings together the ministers responsible for the Canadian Francophonie. Through the sharing of best practices and dialogue on areas for action important to Francophones, the Conference works for an open, dynamic and diverse Francophonie that contributes to and participates fully in the growth of Canadian society. Visit the website of the Ministerial Conference on the Canadian Francophonie at www.cmfc-mccf.ca .

An Inuktitut version of this release is available at: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0df2e711-2369-4cd1-8cba-50dfc13dc12d

Information :

Sylvie Painchaud

National Coordinator

Ministerial Conference on the Canadian

Francophonie

506-292-3415

sylvie.painchaud@gnb.ca



Jérémy Ghio

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Tourism, Official Languages

and la Francophonie

jeremy.ghio@canada.ca Michael Salomonie

Communication manager

Culture and Heritage Department

Government of Nunavut

867-975-5526

MSalomonie@gov.nu.ca



Media Relations

Canadian Heritage

819-994-9101

1-866-569-6155

pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.