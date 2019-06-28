Hamilton Capital Named to 2019 Financial Times 300 List Comprised of America’s Elite Registered Investment Adviser Firms

Annual list recognizes top independent RIA firms from across the U.S.

COLUMBUS, Ohio , June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hamilton Capital (Hamilton), a Columbus-based registered investment advisor (RIA) with more than $2.5 billion in assets under management (AUM), today announced that it has been named to the 2019 edition of the Financial Times 300 (FT 300) Top Registered Investment Advisers list. The FT 300 recognizes top independent RIA firms from across the U.S. who excel at a variety of factors, including assets under management, industry credentials, and years in existence.



/EIN News/ -- “It’s an honor to be recognized among 300 of the top independent RIAs in the country, and I’m extremely proud of our team here at Hamilton Capital,” said Matt Hamilton, Chairman and CEO. “Since our inception we’ve been focused on providing excellent investment management and financial planning to our clients and being named to this list yet again is a testament to that commitment.”



Hamilton is a repeat honoree on the annual FT 300 list, which is produced independently by the Financial Times in collaboration with Ignites Research, a subsidiary of the Financial Times that provides business intelligence on the asset management industry.

RIA firms were selected based on six factors: assets under management (AUM); AUM growth rate; years in existence; advanced industry credentials of the firm’s advisers; online accessibility; and compliance records. The final FT 300 represents an impressive cohort of elite RIA firms, as the “average” practice in this year’s list manages $1.7 billion in assets. The FT 300 Top RIAs hail from 37 states.

Hamilton Capital (Hamilton) is a nationally-recognized, fee-only registered investment advisor (RIA) that serves clients only in a fiduciary capacity. Hamilton prides itself on its deep and experienced team that delivers financial advice and institutional-level investment management across the client spectrum. With more than 70 employees, including 28 Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) professionals and four Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) professionals, Hamilton manages more than $2.5 billion in assets under management (AUM).

Hamilton’s AUM has grown by nearly 18 percent annually since the firm’s founding in 1997 and it aspires to increase its AUM to $10 billion by 2027—aligning with its 30-year anniversary. The firm’s expertise and client-first mindset has resulted in many national recognitions including being a member of the Financial Times 300, a list of the “industry’s elite advisors.” In addition, several of Hamilton’s advisors have earned national recognition as top 100 advisors.

The Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers is an independent listing produced annually by the Financial Times (June 2019). The FT 300 is based on data gathered from RIA firms, regulatory disclosures, and the FT’s research. The listing reflected each practice’s performance in six primary areas: assets under management, asset growth, compliance record, years in existence, credentials and online accessibility. This award does not evaluate the quality of services provided to clients and is not indicative of the practice’s future performance. Neither the RIA firms nor their employees pay a fee to The Financial Times in exchange for inclusion in the FT 300.

