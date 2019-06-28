11 new program offerings from Concordia University

Concordia University—with its two residential campuses in Mequon and Ann Arbor, nine accelerated learning centers, and online offerings that reach learners worldwide—continues to grow and respond to the needs of learners in the 21st century.

/EIN News/ -- Concordia University Wisconsin, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Within the past academic year, the university has taken steps to launch several academic offerings for all levels of learners. Classes for some of the programs listed below are already underway, while others are scheduled to start as late as fall 2019. All are currently accepting applicants.

Concordia University Ann Arbor (Ann Arbor, Michigan)



Concordia University Wisconsin (Mequon, WI)









Click on the links below to check out the latest in new academics at Concordia and learn how to apply.

1. Master of Science in Speech-Language Pathology (CUW)

The inaugural classes for Concordia’s speech-language pathology master’s program will begin this summer on the Mequon campus. The master’s program will prepare learners to prevent, assess, diagnose, and treat speech, language, social communication, cognitive-communication, and swallowing disorders in individuals of all ages. Students in the undergraduate communication sciences and disorders program (the complimentary bachelor’s program) have already hit the ground running and some of the inaugural cohort of learners will be continuing on with the master’s program this summer. Read more about their efforts here.

Click here to learn more and the speech-language pathology master’s program or to apply.

2. Bachelor of Science in Strategic Human Resource Leadership (CUW & CUAA)

Meet the challenges of an ever-changing workforce with a bachelor’s degree in strategic human resource leadership. This program will be offered on both the Mequon and Ann Arbor campuses and is currently accepting students.

Click here to learn more or to apply.

3. Bachelor of Science in Health Care Administration (CUW)

Concordia’s new health care administration bachelor’s will prepare learners to be an effective health care administrator or manager, to evaluate research applicable to specific areas of focus in health care, and to demonstrate effective communication. The traditional undergraduate degree program may be complete in as few as four years. Classes are anticipated to start in fall 2019. Applications are now being accepted for the inaugural cohort.

Click here to learn more about the health care administration bachelor’s program or to apply.

4. Master & Entry-Level Doctorate of Occupational Therapy program for Post-Bachelor students (CUW)

The OTDe program is designed for students who have already completed a bachelor’s degree, and blends the traditional classroom with a more progressive online environment. Students now have the option to choose either the master’s in occupation therapy (MOT) or an entry-level doctorate (OTDe) after they complete their first year of the program.

For more information on how to apply, contact Concordia’s graduate admission staff at graduate.admission@cuw.edu or 262-243-4300.

The entry-level occupational therapy doctoral degree program has applied for accreditation by the Accreditation Council for Occupational Therapy Education of the American Occupational Therapy Association. The program must be granted candidacy status, have a pre-accreditation review, complete an onsite evaluation, and be granted accreditation status before its graduates will be eligible to sit for the national certification examination.

5. Master of Product Development—Food and Beverage (CUW)

Registration is now open for Concordia’s Master of Product Development, food and beverage track program. This graduate program—the only one of its kind in Wisconsin—will combine the service and the science components of product development to prepare students to be entrepreneurs in the ever-growing food and beverage industry.

Click here to learn more about the FaB master’s program or to apply.

6. Accelerated Bachelor of Arts in Construction and Trades Management (Select center locations)

The demand for trained construction project managers is growing due to new regulations, laws, risk management, and technological advances. This bachelor’s program is an accelerated major that is now being offered at Concordia’s Appleton, Kenosha, and Madison centers. The Appleton center’s collaboration with Fox Valley Technical College caught media attention last month when it announced the program’s launch.

Click here to learn more about the construction and trades management program or to apply.

7. Visually Impaired Teaching License concentration for the Master of Science in Special Education (Online with summer residency requirement)

Beginning in fall 2019, Concordia’s Mequon campus will offer a new concentration option for its master’s in special education program. Pending Department of Public Instruction approval, Concordia will be the only university in the state to offer a visually impaired teaching license. The 27-credit program includes 14 credits in courses specific to visual impairment, 12 credits related to special education/visual impairment, one credit of a practicum, and a portfolio. All courses are offered online in an 8-week accelerated format, except for a summer residency for coursework in Braille, and Orientation and Mobility.

For more information on how to apply, visit Concordia’s online site or contact our admission team at 1-877-437-8175.

The entry-level occupational therapy doctoral degree program has applied for accreditation by the Accreditation Council for Occupational Therapy Education of the American Occupational Therapy Association.

8. Bachelor’s in Photography (CUW)

Concordia has revised its undergraduate photography program and will look to relaunch it starting fall 2019. Undergraduates’ study of photography will include a chosen minor in perhaps marketing, business, English, or graphic design, to help build the necessary skills for a successful career in the field.

Click here to learn more about the photography bachelor’s program or to apply.

9. Master of Science in Child Life (CUAA)

Concordia’s child life master’s degree program will officially launch this summer. Child life specialists help children to understand and manage experiences of hospitalization, trauma, and other difficult or unexpected life circumstances. The program is formatted to allow CUAA undergraduate family life education students the ability to complete the degree requirements in one and a half years.

Click here to learn more about the child life master’s program or to apply.

10. Doctorate of Education in Leadership in Innovation and Continuous Improvement (Online with two residency requirements)

Concordia launched its first cohort of EdD LICI learners in fall 2018, and applications are now being accepted for the fall 2019 term. The Doctorate of Education of LICI is a cross-disciplinary program that will develop innovators to make a significant impact in a variety of vocations.

Click here to learn more about the EdD LICI or to apply.

11. Professional Master’s in Business Administration (Online)

Designed for driven, dedicated, lifelong learners, this graduate program is now being offered in an online format. Prospective students can also opt for a traditional format instead, with on-the-ground classes being offered on the Ann Arbor campus.

Click here to learn more about the pMBA or to apply.

Attachments

Kali Thiel Concordia University Wisconsin 2622432149 kali.thiel@cuw.edu

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.