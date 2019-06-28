Secretary DeVos Announces School Safety Grant Opportunities

WASHINGTON — In support of the recommendations from the Federal Commission on School Safety's (FCSS) final report, the U.S. Department of Education announced today it is now accepting applications for three fiscal year 2019 grant competitions that support locally tailored approaches to school safety.

PROJECT PREVENT GRANT PROGRAM

This program helps Local Education Agencies (LEAs) enhance their ability to identify, assess and serve students exposed to pervasive violence. Funds from this $10 million grant competition can be used to provide mental health services for trauma or anxiety; support conflict resolution programs; and implement other school—based violence prevention strategies. The deadline to apply is July 15, 2019.

SCHOOL CLIMATE TRANSFORMATION GRANT PROGRAM

This $40 million grant competition provides funds to LEAs to develop, enhance, or expand systems of support for schools implementing strategies to improve learning conditions and promote positive school culture for all students. The deadline to apply is July 22, 2019.

MENTAL HEALTH SERVICE PROFESSIONAL DEMONSTRATION GRANT PROGRAM

This $15 million grant competition promotes partnerships between colleges or universities and high-need school districts in order to expand the pipeline of trained school-based mental health services providers. The deadline to apply is Aug. 5, 2019.

"Ensuring that our nation's schools are safe and nurturing places to learn is critical to the well-being, safety and long-term success of all students," said U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. "These grants will support state and local leaders as they develop and implement the school safety solutions that will work best for them."

These programs are funded through the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965 (ESEA), as amended by the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA).

For more information about these grant competitions, pre-application technical assistance webinar opportunities, or if you would like to be a peer reviewer, please email Project.Prevent@ed.gov, LEA.SCTG19@ed.gov, or Mental.Health@ed.gov. To keep apprised of upcoming school safety opportunities, check out the FCSS website here.