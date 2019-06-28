Angola and Vatican prepare cooperation agreement

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 28 - Angola and the Vatican are preparing for this year the signing of a Framework Agreement aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation, said Friday in Luanda, nuncio of Angola and São Tomé e Príncipe, Petar Rajic. ,

The representative of the Holy See announced the fact to the press at the end of a meeting with the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, to whom he presented his farewell greetings as part of the end of his four-year mission to Angola.

"We can talk of a few days into the agreement. This final phase is a moment of great happiness for the parties," said Archbishop Petar Rajic, who acknowledged the existence of excellent cooperative relations with the Angolan authorities.

The agreement includes the recognition of the legal personality of the Catholic Church in Angola and the ownership of its real estate, including schools and health centers scattered throughout the country.

In March 2018, President João Lourenço created an interministerial commission for negotiations on the Framework Agreement to be concluded with the Holy See.

In the Order, the Angolan Head of State appointed the Minister of State and head of the Civil House of the President of the Republic, Frederico Cardoso, to coordinate the commission, which includes the ministers of Foreign Affairs, Justice and Human Rights, as well as Culture .

The secretaries of the President of the Republic for Diplomatic Affairs and International Cooperation, Judicial and Legal Affairs and Social Affairs shall complete the commission.

Relations between Angola and the Vatican State are considered good. The Angolan Government has authorized the expansion of Radio Ecclésia's signal to the entire Angolan territory, an issue that was pending for many years.

