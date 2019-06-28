Trek and Tag in Port Angeles, Washington with the New 331 Things to Do Checklist

Tackle the 331 Things to Do Checklist to Earn a Commemorative Port Angeles Patch

Port Angeles, Washington, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Follow the new 331 Things to Do checklist for recommendations to make the most of a visit to Port Angeles and the Olympic Peninsula. A printed version of the checklist is available at the Port Angeles Visitor Center in downtown, or a digital download is also available from the Visit Port Angeles website.



Whether you have two hours, two days or two weeks to spend in Port Angeles, visitors (or locals) can use the checklist to explore the beauty and variety of attractions and outdoor recreation in the region. From “urban adventuring” in downtown Port Angeles to “waterfall wowing” and “summer swims”, there are 26 micro-itineraries within the checklist.



Trek & Tag Promotion

The 331 Things to Do checklist also launched a year-round promotion called Trek & Tag, where participants can earn a one-of-a-kind Port Angeles patch that is also a sticker. It is free to participate and visitors – and residents – are encouraged to take photos around Port Angeles then tag Visit Port Angeles on Facebook and/or Instagram, and include the hashtags #VisitPortAngeles and #331ThingstoDo. Participants will need to tag 11 photos then submit the form on the Trek & Tag landing page at https://www.visitportangeles.com/trek-and-tag/ to receive a patch.



Trek & Tag Contest

For a limited time, the Trek & Tag contest, featuring a grand prize package to win an adventure weekend in Port Angeles, will run until December 1, 2019. The prize includes lodging at the Red Lion Hotel or Maitland Manor Bed and Breakfast, plus a waterfall tour for up to four (4) from Olympic Hiking Co.; a guided mountain bike or sea kayak tour for up to four (4) from Adventures Through Kayaking with wine tasting at Harbinger Winery; electric bike rentals for two (2) from Sound Bikes & Kayaks; and an official Pendleton Olympic National Park blanket.



Find out more information on the 331 Things to Do Checklist, the Trek & Tag promotion and the contest here: https://www.visitportangeles.com/trek-and-tag/.



About Visit Port Angeles

Visit Port Angeles is the official destination marketing organization (DMO) of Port Angeles, Washington – the largest city on Washington State’s Olympic Peninsula and the primary gateway to the Olympic National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site. We are a non-membership economic development extension of the City of Port Angeles with a mission to promote tourism and create nothing but happy vacation memories. To plan your Olympic National Park vacation or to order the latest Visitor Guide, go to www.VisitPortAngeles.com and follow the hashtag #VisitPortAngeles.



Lynnette Braillard Visit Port Angeles 541-350-0594 hello@visitportangeles.com



