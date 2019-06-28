$22.87 Bn Location Analytics Market - Global Forecast to 2024: Major Players are SAS Institute, Oracle, Esri, IBM, Pitney Bowes

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Location Analytics Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Location Type (Indoor Location and Outdoor Location), Application (Remote Monitoring, Risk Management), Vertical (Retail, Media and Entertainment), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global location analytics market is expected to grow from USD 10,613 million in 2019 to USD 22,879 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period

Location analytics is the process or the ability to gain insights from the location or geographic component of business data. Location analytics is focused on thematic mapping and spatial analysis for the world of business analytics. The solution has simple mapping and spatial analysis capabilities that work directly with business analytics packages and enterprise data systems with no custom integration efforts.



The location analytics market evolution began with computer mapping and spatial database management, followed by map analysis and mapping, and the introduction of Geographic Information System (GIS), leading to the introduction of location analytics. Organizations are adopting location analytics to analyze and generate insights from the spatial data collected using various data sources, such as sensors, cameras, GPS devices, social media sites, and mobile devices.



The evolution has been marked by the development of location-based technologies and the advantages associated with them for all potential users. Location analytics vendors are trying to make things simple so that organizations can access, share, and analyze the location-based data coming from various data sources from any remote location. Location analytics solutions can analyze spatial data collected from indoor locations, such as retail stores, stadiums, and airports; and outdoor locations.



Major vendors that offer location analytics tools and services globally are SAS Institute (US), Oracle (US), Esri (US), IBM (US), Pitney Bowes (US), and many others. The players offer solutions to track company data in a specific area. Hence, the solutions assist them to analyze the data from various sources by using data analytics techniques. Location analytics has always focused on business data and yielded profitable outcomes. With the help of location analytics, an organization comes to know about its customer lifestyle for better business outputs.



