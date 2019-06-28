Sompo Launches Global Transactions Group

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo Holdings, Inc., the parent company of Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a Bermuda-based specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, announced today that it has created a Global Transactions Group to take overall responsibility for all M&A, intercompany transactions and joint ventures, whether in Japan or internationally. The Group comprises senior professionals who will be responsible for both insurance and non-insurance transactions, such as InsurTech and Healthcare services companies, in over 30 countries.



The Transactions Group will be headed by Nigel Frudd, Senior Executive Vice President, Chairman of Overseas M&A, Sompo Holdings, Inc. and Chief Executive Officer of Sompo International.

Mikio Okumura, Group Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Vice President, Sompo Holdings Inc., will coordinate domestic Japan transactions. Additional members of the Group will include Senior Executives of both Sompo Holdings and Sompo International. A global specialist legal and tax function is embedded within the Group.

Mr. Frudd commented, “The launch of the Transactions Group is the culmination of five years of hard work to create a truly global and elite transactions function. With global connectivity increasing, this Group will provide agile coordination internally and externally in order to more efficiently manage relationships with our investment bankers, lawyers, accountants, actuaries and other professional advisors. A key component of Sompo’s strategy is to expand our worldwide footprint both in the insurance world and also in the healthcare services arena, which Sompo is pioneering in Japan.”

Mr. Okumura said, “It is a significant step forward for the Sompo Group to create this Global Transactions Group, utilizing the specialist knowledge we have built up over the years. It will enhance quick and agile decision making on transactions as well as giving Sompo a more informed approach to transaction strategy and execution by sharing our expertise worldwide.”

About Sompo International

Sompo International Holdings Ltd. is a global specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, headquartered in Bermuda. Through its operating subsidiaries, Sompo International writes agriculture, professional lines, property, marine, energy, casualty and other specialty lines of insurance and catastrophe, property, casualty, professional lines, weather risk and specialty lines of reinsurance. Sompo International companies are wholly owned subsidiaries of Sompo Holdings, Inc., whose core business encompasses one of the largest property and casualty insurance groups in the Japanese domestic market. We maintain excellent financial strength as evidenced by the ratings of A+ (Superior) from A.M. Best (XV size category) and A+ (Strong) from Standard and Poor’s on our principal operating subsidiaries. Sompo International’s headquarters are located at Waterloo House, 100 Pitts Bay Road, Pembroke HM 08, Bermuda and its mailing address is Sompo International, Suite No. 784, No. 48 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda. For more information about Sompo International, please visit www.sompo-intl.com .

Contacts

Sompo International

Ellen Erhardt

Phone: +1 914 468 8072

Email: eerhardt@sompo-intl.com

Portland Communications

Steffan Williams

Phone: +1 44 (0)20 7554 1800

Email: Steffan.williams@portland-communications.com

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.