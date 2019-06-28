Sudan: Authorities must guarantee protestors’ safety

Ahead of the nationwide protests planned for 30 June to mark 30 years since former President Omar al-Bashir’s seized power through a military coup, Amnesty International’s Secretary General Kumi Naidoo said:

“The horrific unprovoked use of lethal and unnecessary force against peaceful protestors as witnessed on 3 June must not be repeated this Sunday, or ever again. The transitional authorities must fully respect and uphold the Sudanese peoples’ rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association; and protect their lives.

“Since the bloody crackdown earlier this month, there has been an alarming regression on human rights. This includes an ongoing internet shutdown, attacks on the media and the refusal to allow opposition groups to organize public forums, as well as the continued dispersal of peaceful protestors using unnecessary and excessive force. This clampdown clearly points to the return of the repressive days associated with al-Bashir.

“Despite the brutal attempts to shut down these protests and close access to the outside world by blocking social media, the rest of the world has seen very clearly the passion with which Sudanese people are campaigning for their human rights. The Transitional Military Council must not allow the country to slide back into yet more repression. The world is watching.”

Background

Horrific attacks on peaceful protestors in Khartoum on 3 June led to more than 100 people being killed, and over 700 injured. The Sudanese security forces also committed savage acts of sexual violence against men and women on the same day.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.