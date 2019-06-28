Invitation to Event Commemorating the Close of U.S. Tuberculosis Elimination Project

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Challenge TB project is marking the completion of a five-year initiative that supported the Government of Ethiopia in eliminating tuberculosis. USAID is organizing a special event in which the Honorable Minister of Health Dr. Amir Aman and USAID’s head of infectious disease programs Doug Arbuckle are expected to deliver remarks.

The United States Embassy in Addis Ababa invites you to attend this event.

Date: Monday, July 1, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.

Venue: Hilton Hotel, Addis Ababa

To confirm attendance, please contact Troy Beckman, USAID Development Outreach and Communications Specialist at tbeckman@usaid.gov.



