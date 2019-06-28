$35 Billion Automotive Axle & Propeller Shaft Market - Global Forecast to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Axle & Propeller Shaft Market by Axle Type (Live, Dead & Tandem), Axle Position (Front & Rear), Propeller Shaft Type (Single & Multi Piece), Passenger Car Propeller Shaft Material (Alloy & Carbon Fiber) & Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive axle and propeller shaft market is estimated to be USD 29.5 billion in 2019, which is projected to reach USD 35.0 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.9%.



This growth is mainly driven by the consumer demand for light, safe, and comfortable drive. The rising demand for fuel efficiency and the increasing adoption of AWD vehicles would also result in the growth of the axle and propeller shaft market.

The automotive industry has experienced rapid growth, especially in developing nations such as China and India. Keeping pace with this trend, driveline system manufacturers are expanding their footsteps by establishing new and state-of-the-art production capacities. Stringent emission norms and the urge for fuel efficiency across developed and developing nations has driven the OEMs and automotive component manufacturers to develop fuel-efficient solutions.



Furthermore, the demand for RWD-SUVs and AWD premium cars is increasing, because of which the automotive Tier I companies are in constant pursuit of improving their products to increase their competitiveness on a global level and satisfy various OEM requirements. Automotive components are being developed in a way that they maximize the cost-benefit ratio across different phases of production and purchase.



The ongoing trend for this market is to design and develop axles and propeller shafts which are lightweight and cost-effective. As a result, suppliers are now more inclined toward using lightweight materials (carbon fiber) with high durability and comfort factors while designing drivetrain components, especially axles and propeller shafts. However, while the reduction in weight is preferable for these components, axles and propeller shafts also need to be structurally strong to handle the increased torque requirements of vehicles.



Tier I suppliers such as Meritor Inc. (US) and Dana Holding Corporation (US) have developed axles with faster axle ratios for HCV, while companies like GKN Plc (UK) and ZF AG (Germany) have developed axles, especially for electric vehicles named as e-axle. Similarly, for the propeller shaft market, Tier I companies are developing two- or three-piece propeller shafts to offer better flexibility and ensure higher levels of comfort.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Market

4.2 Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Market in Asia Oceania, By Product Type and Country

4.3 Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Market, By Country

4.4 Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Market, By Product Type

4.5 Automotive Axle Market, By Type

4.6 Automotive Axle Market, By Position

4.7 Automotive Propeller Shaft Market, By Type

4.8 Passenger Car Propeller Shaft Market, By Material



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growth in Vehicle Production

5.2.1.2 Technological Advancements

5.2.1.3 Changing End User Preference

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Pricing Pressure and Fluctuating Prices of Raw Materials

5.2.2.2 Vehicle Recall and Regulatory Concerns

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Market for Awd Vehicles

5.2.3.2 Growing Demand for Aluminum Propeller Shaft

5.2.3.3 Ongoing Trend for E-Mobility

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Weight and Cost Reduction

5.3 Porter's Five Force Analysis



6 Ongoing Innovations in Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Market

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Dead

6.2.1 Asia Oceania Holds the Largest Share for Dead Axle Market

6.3 Live

6.3.1 Live Axle Leads the Market, By Position

6.4 Tandem

6.4.1 Asia Oceania Holds the Maximum Share for Tandem Axle



7 Automotive Axle Market, By Position

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Front

7.2.1 Passenger Car Dominate the Automotive Front Axle Market

7.3 Rear

7.3.1 Heavy Commercial Vehicle Leads the Automotive Rear Axle Market in 2019



8 Automotive Propeller Shaft Market, By Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Single Piece

8.2.1 Single Piece Dominate the Automotive Propeller Shaft Market

8.3 Multi Piece

8.3.1 Trucks Held the Maximum Share in 2019 for Multi-Piece Propeller Shaft



9 Passenger Car Propeller Shaft Market, By Material

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Alloy

9.2.1 Propeller Shaft Made Up of Alloy Lead the Global Passenger Car Market

9.3 Carbon Fiber

9.3.1 Carbon Fiber is Anticipated to Be the Fastest Growing Market During the Forecast Period



10 Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Asia Oceania

10.2.1 China

10.2.1.1 China is Estimated to Be the Largest Market in 2019

10.2.2 Japan

10.2.2.1 Propeller Shaft is Forecasted to Grow at A Highest CAGR During the Period of 2019-2025

10.2.3 South Korea

10.2.3.1 Axle is Estimated to Be Largest in South Korean Market, By Product Type

10.2.4 India

10.2.4.1 India is Anticipated to Be the Fastest Growing Market in Asia Oceania During the Forecast Period

10.2.5 Rest of Asia Oceania

10.2.5.1 Axle is Estimated to Be the Largest Market, By Product Type in Rest of Asia Oceania

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Germany is Estimated to Be the Largest Market in Europe

10.3.2 France

10.3.2.1 Axle is Estimated to Be the Largest Market, By Product Type in France

10.3.3 UK

10.3.3.1 Axle is Estimated to Be the Largest Market, By Product Type in the UK

10.3.4 Rest of Europe

10.3.4.1 Propeller Shaft is Forecasted to Grow at A Highest CAGR During the Period of 2019-2025

10.4 North America

10.4.1 US

10.4.1.1 US is Estimated to Be the Largest Market for North America in 2019

10.4.2 Canada

10.4.2.1 Axle is Estimated to Be the Largest Market for Canada in 2019

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.3.1 Mexico is Anticipated to Be the Fastest Growing Market in North America During the Forecast Period

10.5 RoW

10.5.1 South Africa

10.5.1.1 Axle is Estimated to Be the Largest Market for South Africa

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.2.1 Brazil is Anticipated to Be the Largest as Well as Fastest Market in RoW

10.5.3 Rest of RoW

10.5.3.1 Axle is Estimated to Be the Largest Rest of RoW Market in 2019



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Axle and Propeller Shaft: Market Share

11.2.1 Automotive Axle: Market Scenario

11.2.2 Automotive Propeller Shaft: Market Scenario

11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.3.1 Terminology

11.3.2 Visionary Leaders

11.3.3 Innovators

11.3.4 Dynamic Differentiators

11.3.5 Emerging Companies

11.3.6 Strength of Product Portfolio

11.3.7 Business Strategy Excellence

11.4 Competitive Scenario

11.4.1 New Product Launches/New Product Developments

11.4.2 Supply Contract/Partnerships/Joint Ventures/Collaborations

11.4.3 Expansions

11.4.4 Mergers & Acquisitions



12 Company Profiles

12.1 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

12.2 GKN PLC

12.3 Dana Incorporated

12.4 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.

12.5 Meritor, Inc.

12.6 Showa Corporation

12.7 Hyundai Wia Corporation

12.8 Gestamp

12.9 Jtekt Corporation

12.10 Ifa Rotorion Holding GmbH



