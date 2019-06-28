$35 Billion Automotive Axle & Propeller Shaft Market - Global Forecast to 2025
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Axle & Propeller Shaft Market by Axle Type (Live, Dead & Tandem), Axle Position (Front & Rear), Propeller Shaft Type (Single & Multi Piece), Passenger Car Propeller Shaft Material (Alloy & Carbon Fiber) & Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive axle and propeller shaft market is estimated to be USD 29.5 billion in 2019, which is projected to reach USD 35.0 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.9%.
This growth is mainly driven by the consumer demand for light, safe, and comfortable drive. The rising demand for fuel efficiency and the increasing adoption of AWD vehicles would also result in the growth of the axle and propeller shaft market.
The automotive industry has experienced rapid growth, especially in developing nations such as China and India. Keeping pace with this trend, driveline system manufacturers are expanding their footsteps by establishing new and state-of-the-art production capacities. Stringent emission norms and the urge for fuel efficiency across developed and developing nations has driven the OEMs and automotive component manufacturers to develop fuel-efficient solutions.
Furthermore, the demand for RWD-SUVs and AWD premium cars is increasing, because of which the automotive Tier I companies are in constant pursuit of improving their products to increase their competitiveness on a global level and satisfy various OEM requirements. Automotive components are being developed in a way that they maximize the cost-benefit ratio across different phases of production and purchase.
The ongoing trend for this market is to design and develop axles and propeller shafts which are lightweight and cost-effective. As a result, suppliers are now more inclined toward using lightweight materials (carbon fiber) with high durability and comfort factors while designing drivetrain components, especially axles and propeller shafts. However, while the reduction in weight is preferable for these components, axles and propeller shafts also need to be structurally strong to handle the increased torque requirements of vehicles.
Tier I suppliers such as Meritor Inc. (US) and Dana Holding Corporation (US) have developed axles with faster axle ratios for HCV, while companies like GKN Plc (UK) and ZF AG (Germany) have developed axles, especially for electric vehicles named as e-axle. Similarly, for the propeller shaft market, Tier I companies are developing two- or three-piece propeller shafts to offer better flexibility and ensure higher levels of comfort.
