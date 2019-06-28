Global Ceramic Armor Market Forecast to 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ceramic Armor Market by Material Type (Alumina, Boron Carbide, Silicon Carbide, Ceramic Matrix Composite, Titanium Boride, Aluminium Nitride), Application (Body Armor, Aircraft Armor, Marine Armor, Vehicle Armor) & Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market size of ceramic armor was USD 1.6 billion in 2018 and is projected to register a CAGR of 7.8% between 2019 and 2024.



Ceramic armor is made up of ceramic materials, namely, alumina, silicon carbide, and boron carbide. Ceramic armor offers various advantages such as superior hardness, low weight, durability, design flexibility, and high resistance to creep and stress rupture. Ceramic armor is five times stronger and 70% lighter than steel. It has the capability of absorbing the kinetic energy caused by projectiles such as shotguns and long guns that helps in breaking down the bullet and protects the person.



Ceramic armor provides significant performance enhancement, weight reduction, and exhibits higher impact resistance and damage tolerance than metallic armor in body and vehicle applications. Hence, ceramic armor is replacing traditional metals in the body and vehicle armor owing to their superior properties over metals and alloys.



The high growth of the ceramic armor market can be attributed to its substantial demand from the body and vehicle armor applications. Increasing threats from asymmetric warfare, regional conflicts, riots, and terrorism are creating the demand for protective clothing and safe vehicles for safeguarding armed forces, especially in disputed regions across the globe. Therefore, military superpowers are continuously focusing on technological advancement and expansion of ceramic armor products to withstand blasts by increasing their defense budget and investing in the production and R&D of ceramic armor. These factors are driving the growth of the global ceramic armor market.



The key players in the global ceramic armor market are Saint-Gobain (France), CoorsTek, Inc. (US), Koninklijke Ten Cate BV (Netherlands), 3M Company (US), CeramTec (Germany), ArmorWorks Enterprises, LLC (US), BAE Systems (UK), II-VI Incorporated (US), Morgan Advanced Materials plc (UK), and Safariland, LLC (US).



These leading players have adopted the strategy of new product developments and acquisitions to cater to the increasing demand for ceramic armor.

Market Dynamics



Drivers



Security Concerns in Developing Regions

Increasing Demand for Homeland Security

Changing Battlefield Scenario

Development of Lethal Ammunition and Weapons

Restraints

Failure to Provide Complete Protection

Complexity of Ceramic Armor Design

Opportunities

Need for Lighter Armor Systems

Military Modernization Programs

Challenges

Developing Durable Ceramic Armor According to Different Threats

