MariMed Hemp to Host Educational Seminar

Seminar featuring internationally recognized physicians and researchers is part of broader corporate emphasis on education and research

Seminar to be held on Saturday, June 29, 11AM-2PM at Calle Escorial 364, Caparra Heights, San Juan, Puerto Rico

Video/Audio available for replay at www.MariMedinc.com

NORWOOD, MA, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed Inc. (OTCQB: MRMD) a leading multi-state cannabis operator focused on health and wellness, today announced that its MariMed Hemp division will be hosting an educational seminar for medical practitioners and researchers in Puerto Rico. This event is part of the company’s broader corporate initiative to foster greater awareness and appreciation in the medical community of established and potential benefits of cannabis and hemp for a range of health and wellness applications.

On June 29, 2019, MariMed Hemp, Inc. will sponsor and host an educational and product information seminar for physicians and local industry leaders. The invite-only luncheon will feature two world-renowned cannabis experts, Chief Innovation Officer of MariMed Dr. Jokubas Ziburkus (PhD) and Dr. Jaime Villamil (MD).

Dr. Villamil has cared for over 2,500 medical cannabis patients and recently published Medical Cannabis: Recommendations, Formulations, and Dosing (Cannabis Medicinal: Recomendando, Formulando, Dosificando). Dr. Ziburkus, who recently joined MariMed Inc. as Chief Innovation Officer, is an internationally recognized educator, researcher and expert who has spent over 20 years studying the impact of CBD on pain, anxiety and insomnia.

The event is the first in a series of MariMed’s professional educational seminars on the latest in science and practical applications of cannabis derived phytocannabinoids. For more information on this event or to attend, call (787) 302-2865 or email hempeventos@gmail.com .

Dr. Ziburkus stated, “The legal hemp CBD market continues to grow faster than the knowledge base about CBD for both the medical community and for consumers. As leaders in both research and product development and formulation, MariMed Hemp is committed to providing medical professionals and consumers the information needed to make informed and appropriate decisions on how best to use hemp and cannabis compounds. People everywhere are experiencing the benefits from CBD and we will continue to help customers choose the right products and the best formulations for the health benefits they seek. This seminar will provide updates on the basic science and practical applications of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) product use. The event will also introduce doctors and business leaders to MariMed Hemp’s wholesale and physician programs, offering them an opportunity to recommend and provide hemp CBD products to their patients and customers utilizing MariMed’s Sprout™ technology, an all-in-one CRM and marketing software platform.”

Formed earlier this year, MariMed Hemp, Inc. offers organic, third party certified hemp CBD products under the Florance™ brand in the US and EU, where it is sold through pharmacies, physicians, resellers and online. In addition, several brand extensions and new products and brands are in various stages of development.

/EIN News/ -- About MariMed Inc.

MariMed, Inc. is dedicated to improving health and wellness with the highest quality hemp and cannabis products. The company offers a full range of cannabis products, operates state of the art cannabis dispensaries in six states, and has recently announced the formation of a separate division, MariMed Hemp is focused on the development of industrial hemp-derived CBD products. MariMed owns a significant stake in Kentucky-based GenCanna Global, a recognized genetic innovator in industrial hemp. Across its branded products, MariMed is in the forefront of precision dosed products for the treatment of specific medical symptoms. MariMed currently distributes its branded hemp and CBD products in select states and is expanding licensing and distribution to numerous additional markets encompassing thousands of dispensaries, pharmacies and wholesalers. Search MariMed and post on social media with the hash tag #MedicatedByMarimed:

Twitter: @MariMedInc Facebook: @MariMedInc Instagram: MariMedInc YouTube: MariMedInc

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to MariMed Inc. that is based on the beliefs of MariMed Inc.’s management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events including estimates and projections about its business based on certain assumptions of its management, including those described in this Release. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including, among other factors, changes in demand for the Company's services and products, changes in the law and its enforcement and changes in the economic environment. Additional risk factors are included in the Company's public filings with the SEC. Should one or more of these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as "hoped," "anticipated," "believed," "planned, "estimated," "preparing," "potential," "expected," “looks” or words of a similar nature. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements. None of the content of any of the websites referred to herein (even if a link is provided for your convenience) is incorporated into this release and the Company assumes no responsibility for any of such content.

Media: Media: Gregory Pettit

gregory@gregorypettit.net

(917) 450-6267

Investors: Jon Levine, CFO, MariMed

info@MariMedInc.com

781-559-8713

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.