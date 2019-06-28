Antifog Additives Market, 2024: Opportunities in Innovations in the Field of Antifog Additives - Focus on Food Packaging Films, Agricultural Films

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antifog Additives Market by Type (Glycerol Esters, Polyglycerol Esters, Sorbitan Esters of Fatty Acids, Ethoxylated Sorbitan Esters), Application (Food Packaging Films, Agricultural Films), Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The antifog additives market was valued at USD 293 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 373 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.1% between 2019 and 2024.



The most important agricultural applications of plastic films are a greenhouse, walk-in tunnel and low tunnel covers, and mulching. The key properties for these applications are durability, optical (ultraviolet, visible, near infrared, and middle infrared) properties, and the anti-drip or antifog effect. Condensation of water vapor on the surface of plastic films and sheets results in fog formation. Fog formation in food packaging can spoil packaged foods, while in agricultural films, fog formation can lead to several detrimental effects, such as the reduced transmission of light, leading to slow plant growth and ultimately resulting in low crop yield.



Among applications, the food packaging film segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period, followed by the agricultural films segment. Increased demand for antifog films from the food packaging industry is expected to drive the antifog additives market during the forecast period. Factors such as the changing lifestyle and increasing dependence of consumers on packaged food items are expected to increase the demand for food packaging films.



However, stringent rules in the European and North American regions regarding the use of antifog additives in food packaging films are expected to restrain the growth of the market. The North America antifog additives market was valued at USD 66 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 83 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 3.9% between 2019 and 2024.



Key players in the antifog additives market are Croda International Plc. (UK), Clariant (Switzerland), Nouryon (Netherlands), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Ashland Inc. (US), DowDuPont Inc. (US), A. Schulman, Inc. (US), PolyOne Corporation (US), Corbian N.V. (Netherlands), and PCC Chemax, Inc. (US), among others.



These companies have adopted various strategies, such as acquisitions, expansions, and new product launches to strengthen their position in the market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Global Antifog Additives Market

4.2 Antifog Additives Market, By Type

4.3 Antifog Additives Market

4.4 Antifog Additives Market Share, By Region

4.5 Antifog Additives Market-Key Countries Contributing Towards Future Growth

4.6 Antifog Additives Market, By Application

4.7 Lifecycle Analysis, By Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Antifog Additives

5.1.2 Drivers

5.1.2.1 Increasing Income of the Middle-Class Population in the Emerging Economies

5.1.2.2 Cost-Effective Production of Antifog Additives in the Asia-Pacific Region

5.1.2.3 Growth of the Food Processing and Food Packaging Sectors in India and China

5.1.3 Restraints

5.1.3.1 Stringent Government Rules and Regulations Related to the Usage of Antifog Additives in the Food Packaging Films

5.1.3.2 Dependence on the Industries Manufacturing Agricultural and Food Packaging Films

5.1.4 Opportunities

5.1.4.1 Innovations in the Field of Antifog Additives

5.1.5 Challenges

5.1.5.1 Managing Wastes From the Industries Manufacturing Food Packaging and Agricultural Films to Prevent their Adverse Impact on Environment

5.1.5.2 Development of Antifog Additives That Offer Durability and Improved Performance in Both Hot and Cold Conditions



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



7 Antifog Additives Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Glycerol Esters Antifog Additives Market

7.3 Polyglycerol Esters Antifog Additives Market

7.4 Sorbitan Esters of Fatty Acids Antifog Additives Market

7.5 Ethoxylated Sorbitan Esters Antifog Additives Market

7.6 Polyoxyethylene Esters of Oleic Acid Antifog Additives Market

7.7 Gelatin Antifog Additives Market

7.8 Titanium Dioxide Antifog Additives Market

7.9 Other Antifog Additives Types Market



8 Antifog Additives Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Food Packaging Films

8.3 Agricultural Films

8.4 Others



9 Antifog Additives Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Asia-Pacific

9.2.1 China

9.2.2 India

9.2.3 Japan

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 U.K.

9.3.3 France

9.4 North America

9.4.1 U.S.

9.4.2 Canada

9.4.3 Mexico

9.5 RoW

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.2 Russia

9.5.3 Rest of RoW



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Expansions

10.3 Mergers & Acquisitions/Joint Ventures

10.4 New Product/Technology Launches

10.5 Investments



11 Company Profiles



A. Schulman, Inc.

Addcomp Holland Bv

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Ampacet Corporation

Ashland Inc.

Clariant AG

Corbion N.V.

Croda International Plc.

E. I. Dupont De Nemours and Company

Emery Oleochemicals

Evonik Industries AG

Fine Organics

Palsgaard

PCC Chemax Inc.

PolyOne Corporation

Polyvel Inc.



