TargetSolutions’ New Employee Scheduling Software Now Available for Public Safety Agencies in Canada

Dynamic Technology Will Help Departments Achieve Greater Efficiencies

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, CA, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TargetSolutions, a Vector Solutions brand providing the leading computer-based training and operations management applications for public safety agencies, announced today its new workforce management software is available for public safety agencies in Canada.



TargetSolutions Scheduling™ powered by CrewSense is supported by AWS infrastructure technology, which allows Vector Solutions to store Canadian customers’ data locally. Canadian organizations using the scheduling system will benefit from network architecture built to meet Canada’s Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA).



“TargetSolutions Scheduling™ was developed for the unique workforce management challenges experienced by all types of emergency response agencies,” said Alex Berry, Executive Vice President with Vector Solutions Public Sector. “This powerful software now extends into Canada and meets Canada’s data compliance requirements. We’re excited to assist Canadian departments to achieve greater efficiencies with crew scheduling, employee callbacks, overtime, and much more.”



The intelligent scheduling system uses rules-based decision-making to automate tedious responsibilities, including staffing shifts and executing emergency callbacks. Pre-determined qualifiers help agencies oversee these processes and ensure appropriate coverage without manually contacting personnel. Automation and self-service tools eliminate scheduling grievances among personnel and save agencies time and effort.



In addition to automating how agencies coordinate shifts, TargetSolutions Scheduling™ simplifies how shift trades and time-off requests are managed. If you have questions about TargetSolutions Scheduling™ powered by CrewSense, please contact us today for a one-on-one demonstration at (800)840-8046.



About TargetSolutions



TargetSolutions, a Vector Solutions brand, delivers award-winning, real-time training and operations management solutions to the fire services, emergency medical services, risk pools, cities and municipalities, law enforcement and public works industries. The company provides engaging, accredited, online training courses, cutting-edge software applications and dynamic performance-management solutions to help make organizations safer, more capable and more compliant. For more information, visit TargetSolutions.com. Follow us on Twitter @TargetSolutions and on Facebook at Facebook.com/TargetSolutions.



About Vector Solutions



Vector Solutions, a leader in eLearning and performance support, provides award-winning SaaS solutions for the architecture, engineering, construction (AEC), industrial, facilities management, public safety, IT and education fields. Its brands, RedVector-Convergence Training, TargetSolutions and Scenario Learning, deliver continuing education (CE), training, technology and performance-management solutions using the latest innovations in learning technology to create safer, more capable, more compliant organizations. Its extensive online and mobile learning library exceeds more than 5,000 courses written by 200 subject matter experts and reaches over 5 million professionals worldwide. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit VectorSolutions.com. Follow us on Twitter @VectorPerform and on Facebook at Facebook.com/VectorPerformance.



