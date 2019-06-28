MT-2271 - Global Drug Overview & Product Profiles, 2019: A Plant-Based, Recombinant Virus-Like Particle (VLP) QIV Seasonal Influenza Vaccine

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MT-2271" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



MT-2271 is a plant-based, recombinant virus-like particle (VLP) QIV seasonal influenza vaccine in development by Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma. It contains a mix of recombinant hemagglutinin proteins expressed as VLPs. Based on Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma's plan to complete the Phase III study in the elderly in 2019, the company intends to launch the vaccine in the US and EU for adults aged 18-64 years in time for the 2020/21 season (Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, 2018).



The author expects launch for the elderly in the 2021/22 season. The company anticipated starting Phase III trials in the pediatric population by the end of 2018, but as no trials have been initiated so far, the author expects the trials will not begin until H1 2019. Provided positive results are obtained in the pediatric population, the company could launch the vaccine as early as the 2022/23 season.



Research Outlook



Key Topics Covered



Drug Overview Product Profiles MT-2271: Seasonal influenza vaccines

List of Tables

Table 1: MT-2271 drug profile

Table 2: Clinical trials of MT-2271 for seasonal influenza vaccination

Table 3: MT-2271 for seasonal influenza - SWOT analysis



