DataOne Announces the Addition of Mike Benavides

/EIN News/ -- Beverly, MA, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataOne Software, a division of Dominion Dealer Solutions and a leading provider of vehicle content and automotive data solutions, today announced that Mike Benavides has joined the team as the Director of Strategic Partnerships.In this role, Benavides will be responsible for expanding and deepening DataOne’s network of clients and partners across the industry. He will report directly to Jake Maki, vice president and general manager at DataOne Software. “Mike Benavides has been a pioneer in the automotive data industry and has contributed greatly to the growth of the space,” said Maki. “Mike is well known for his dedication to his clients and the long term relationships he builds. His “customer first” approach to data syndication mirrors our own, and we are excited to add his expertise and energy to our team.”Prior to his current role, Benavides was vice president of business development at Xcite Advertising where he led the company’s business enterprise sales and product strategy. Prior to Xcite, Benavides led data strategy for CCC Information Services, and created and managed the data software syndication businesses for ADP Dealer Services (now CDK Global), Autodata Solutions, and Edmunds.com. “For several years I have fielded calls from OEMs, solutions providers, financial institutions and remarketers who have been struggling to navigate their limited options for a robust vehicle data platform from a reliable and collaborative provider” said Benavides. “DataOne was my most valuable data partner in my Edmunds years and has broadened and evolved the product significantly. I am excited to now have the opportunity to revitalize long standing industry relationships and expand the community of companies who depend on these data platforms to power the next generation of automotive solutions.“Mike has worked with most of the top brands in the industry to provide premier automotive content and solutions that support their business success.” said Josh Pereira, director of business development at DataOne Software. “I’m pleased to be working with Mike in a closer capacity now, as DataOne continues to provide innovative solutions that power our customers’ products and services.”







About DataOne Software DataOne Software is a leading vehicle data and software solutions provider for U.S. and Canadian automotive markets. Since its founding in 1999, DataOne has provided powerful data solutions to the automotive marketplace, empowering businesses with industry-best VIN decoding and support for rapid technology development. In 2007, DataOne was acquired by Dominion Enterprises and has added, as clients and sister divisions, some of the largest automotive solutions in the industry. Today, DataOne Software, as a division of Dominion Dealer Solutions, provides data and software to most segments of the automotive industry including dealerships and their service providers, as well as portals, insurance, finance, transport, print, and government agencies. For more information about DataOne Software automotive content, visit www.dataonesoftware.com, call 877.438.8467 or e-mail sales@dataonesoftware.com.



About Dominion Dealer Solutions Dominion Dealer Solutions improves dealers’ lives by developing advanced technologies including: reputation and social media management, responsive websites, digital advertising, SEO, SEM, multi-channel marketing, and custom market reports. Coupled with award-winning lead management, inventory merchandising, equity mining, customer relationship (CRM) and dealer management (DMS) solutions, Dominion redefines automotive retail by delivering first-class customer experiences for today’s automotive dealerships. Based in Norfolk, Virginia, every OEM and more than 10,000 U.S. dealers depend on Dominion’s foundation of innovation, integrity, excellence and teamwork to provide them with results at every turn. For more information, visit our website, like us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Youtube, or follow us on Twitter.





