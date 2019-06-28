Mobile Browsing is on the Rise, Is Your Website Mobile Friendly?

Mobile browsing has skyrocketed, overtaking desktop as the most popular digital platform.

WYNNEWOOD, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today’s world, nearly everywhere you turn, you see people browsing the internet on their Smartphones and other mobile devices. In fact, mobile web browser usage has skyrocketed over the past few years and has actually overtaken the desktop version as the preferred digital platform. If you think about it, no matter where you are people more likely than not have their smartphone with them and chances are they are using.

It makes sense, our mobile devices are lightweight and offer a whole range of digital services that we rely upon on an everyday basis, which can include everything from booking a flight, listening to online radio, utilizing Microsoft, and perusing potential romantic interests on various dating websites.

In other words, the purpose of mobile devices are more than just for reading emails or checking text messages; they now are vital in helping us to conveniently accomplish our daily tasks anywhere, and at any time. So, what does this mean for your business? Keep reading to learn more.



2017 – The Year of the Mobile Site

Over the past few years, the combination of Smartphones, tablets, and now wearable devices continues to push mobile web browsing ahead to record-breaking numbers. Specifically, the latest data demonstrates that we are now well past the tipping point of users preferring a mobile browser over a desktop browser when it comes to browsing the internet.

To illustrate, with Smartphone usage up by nearly 400%, and tablet use also up by almost 1800%, these platforms combine to account for approximately 70% of Internet traffic generated in the U.S. Moreover, according to research sourced by

Moreover, according to research sourced by eMarketer, in 2015, mobile ad spending in the U.S. accounted for 49% of all digital ad spending, resulting in a whopping $28.7 million dollars in sales. Overall, the implications are clear – if you aren’t reaching your target audience via user-friendly mobile searches and displays, you are missing out on a substantial proportion of marketing opportunities and ultimately, sales.



Mobile Design vs. Desktop Design

“Everything works differently on mobile, so marketers need to make sure any elements of their websites are always optimized for mobile,” says Lilach Bullock, an award-winning marketing influencer and strategist.

Specifically, think about the difference in the display or screen size between a mobile device, such as an Apple iPhone, which typically ranges from 4.7″ to 6.1″ in size; and an iMac desktop computer, which typically ranges from 21″ to 27″ in size.

Creating a mobile-friendly web browser or browser app that fits the screen of any mobile device is crucial to creating a great user experience in order to leave a lasting impression on your visitors and help you boost conversions.



Your Audience is Now Mobile – How Digital Marketing Can Help

If you want to achieve your projected revenues, you will need to capture your mobile user audience. So, if your site is not a mobile version, you are missing a substantial portion of those mobile users who are searching online. In essence, being able to successfully reach these mobile device users can make a huge monetary difference for your company. But, how do you do that?

With keeping mobile friendliness in mind when designing a mobile website to create a great user experience! In response to the emerging mobile browsing trend, we’ve recently added True Mobile Web Design services to our comprehensive list of services, which can dramatically improve your mobile online presence, resulting in more views, greater leads, and ultimately, increased sales and profits.



Give Your Customers a Premium Web Experience on Their Mobile Devices

The mobile web is quickly becoming one of the most used ways of searching for businesses and information to date. To keep up with the times, your mobile site needs to be optimized in all the proper ways so that it is mobile-friendly. Meaning, your site can be seen on all devices, whether it’s an android, iPhone ios, or Samsung, without formatting issues; something that is all too common with websites these days.

We all have visited those sites that have poor optimization and don’t shrink down to the size of your phone screen, making it almost impossible to search the site for what you intended on finding. It is such an unpleasant experience. Businesses who are the victims of this get less web traffic, fewer conversions, and less potential client leads. Don’t be one of those businesses. Let Results Driven Marketing optimize your site so you can get the results you deserve.



Designing Creative & Stunning Mobile Browsing Experiences

Recent statistics show that a majority of organic internet search traffic is conducted on mobile devices. The current projections for mobile usage growth estimate mobile doubling by 2019. If your site is not mobile-friendly, meaning it can’t be viewed properly on tablets, smartphones, and similar devices, you are missing over half of those that are searching for your product or service. Ouch!

A true mobile site is not like a traditional responsive or “mobile-friendly” site. Instead, true mobile sites make maneuverability much easier and the website more accessible, creating an overall better user experience. Things look better and are rendered to fit the screen size.



Top Web Browsers

The popularity of Google Chrome on the desktop with Chrome as a default browser plays a role in the popularity of the Chrome app on mobile devices. The app automatically syncs everything from your desktop version of Chrome including your browsing history, login information, and bookmarks. The app also allows users incognito mode.

Opera Software pioneered the Opera mini, with its Small Screen Rendering (SSR) and Medium Screen Rendering (MSR) technology.

Mozilla’s Firefox browser for mobile devices is full-featured, customizable and fast. The app allows users to enter Private Browsing mode



Optimizing Your Website for Mobile

According to the latest com Score report, an average American spends 71% of their digital screen time on a mobile device. It’s no more a luxury to invest in Search Engine Optimization (SEO) marketing for mobile version, but a necessity.

Every year Google announced at least a couple of official updates for its search algorithm. And it’s becoming increasingly obvious that they are moving towards a mobile browser first world.

As the total number of users who prefer a mobile browser slowly take over desktop browsing users, personalized search, deep learning, and relevance of local search are going to dominate SEO in the years to come.

In spite of the changing landscape, many businesses don’t have a plan to deal with the trends and convert mobile browser traffic. Apart from designing responsive web pages for mobile, mobile SEO is increasingly playing an important part in ranking well on SERP’s.

At Results Driven Marketing, we take being on top of new trends and ahead of the competition very seriously. We are the digital marketing experts when it comes to mobile web design, social media, search engine optimization, and developing digital marketing strategies. If you would like to learn more about how you can create your own mobile-friendly site or turn it into the best browser, contact us today either online or at (215) 393-8700.



About Results Driven Marketing, LLC:

Results Driven Marketing, LLC is located at 300 E Lancaster Ave, Suite 202, Wynnewood, PA 19096 and can be reached by phone at 215-393-8700. Founded by Janeene High in 2013, High is a twelve-year veteran of the industry. She has been a leader in the Greater Philadelphia Area in the retention of clients and forecasting new opportunities for her client using highly advanced digital marketing strategies for her firm's clientele. For a complimentary review of your website, SEO or marketing strategy, book a 45-minute review session with Janeene today!



This release was drafted by Results Driven Marketing, LLC: a full-service digital marketing, public relations, advertising, and content marketing firm located at 300 E. Lancaster Ave., Wynnewood, PA 19096.







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.