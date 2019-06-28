Luanda's airport facelift budgeted at USD 300 million

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 28 - At least USD 300 million is the budget for the facelift and expansion of Luanda's 04 de Feveiro International Airport to be carried out in 2020, revealed on Thursday the Transports minister, Ricardo de Abreu.,

The project, which is expected to last 18 to 24 months, was discussed on Thursday by the Cabinet Council, a meeting chaired by President joão Lourenço.

The works will include the expansion of the terminal, the check-in area, waiting lounge, offices, improvement of parking place and security.

In the meantime, added the minister, after the facelift is concluded the airport is expected to surpass its capacity to accommodate passengers from the current 1.5 million to 4 million passengers.

However, the minister explained that during the works the air traffic will continue as usual and will not be affected by the repair works.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.