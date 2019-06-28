Outlook on the Worldwide Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Market to 2023: Analysis on Public, Private, and Hybrid Cloud Deployment

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Market by Deployment and Geography 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2018, the public cloud segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.



Factors such as the subscription-based service model offered by cloud vendors are playing a significant role in the public cloud segment to maintain its market position. Also, the report looks on factors such as a reduction in the cost of application development and time to market, streamlined application management, and ensuring business continuity, simplification of disaster recovery with cloud, and shift toward cloud computing.



However, security concerns related to public cloud, issues associated with vendor lock-in, and lack of awareness about the benefits of the adoption of PaaS may hamper the growth of the platform as a service industry over the forecast period.



Streamlined application management



The adoption of PaaS approach helps drive organizations' growth as it brings flexibility and efficiency in business operations. Organizations can leverage on the PaaS model to manage all their applications from a central place and reduce IT governance concerns and gain instant access to internal infrastructure.



The self-service interface offered by the PaaS model improves network utilization and eliminates needless human configuration tasks. PaaS streamlines the operation and reduces the burden on application developers by eliminating time-consuming operations and offers a user-friendly plug-and-play interface.



Owing to such benefits, organizations are increasingly adopting PaaS solutions. This is expected to drive the growth of the global platform as a service market size at a CAGR of over 22%.



However, the market's momentum will decelerate in the coming years because of the decrease in year-over-year growth.



Lack of awareness



Only fewer organizations and developers are aware of the advantages of PaaS solutions. Moreover, the IaaS model is infringing the use of PaaS model due to the lack of knowledge among organizations about different cloud models. These factors are expected to hinder the growth of the global platform as a service market size.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of a few players, the global PaaS market is highly concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several platform as a service providers.



Also, the platform as a service market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Players



Amazon Web Services Inc.

Google LLC

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Salesforce.com Inc.

