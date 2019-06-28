Outlook on the Worldwide Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Market to 2023: Analysis on Public, Private, and Hybrid Cloud Deployment
In 2018, the public cloud segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.
Factors such as the subscription-based service model offered by cloud vendors are playing a significant role in the public cloud segment to maintain its market position. Also, the report looks on factors such as a reduction in the cost of application development and time to market, streamlined application management, and ensuring business continuity, simplification of disaster recovery with cloud, and shift toward cloud computing.
However, security concerns related to public cloud, issues associated with vendor lock-in, and lack of awareness about the benefits of the adoption of PaaS may hamper the growth of the platform as a service industry over the forecast period.
Streamlined application management
The adoption of PaaS approach helps drive organizations' growth as it brings flexibility and efficiency in business operations. Organizations can leverage on the PaaS model to manage all their applications from a central place and reduce IT governance concerns and gain instant access to internal infrastructure.
The self-service interface offered by the PaaS model improves network utilization and eliminates needless human configuration tasks. PaaS streamlines the operation and reduces the burden on application developers by eliminating time-consuming operations and offers a user-friendly plug-and-play interface.
Owing to such benefits, organizations are increasingly adopting PaaS solutions. This is expected to drive the growth of the global platform as a service market size at a CAGR of over 22%.
However, the market's momentum will decelerate in the coming years because of the decrease in year-over-year growth.
Lack of awareness
Only fewer organizations and developers are aware of the advantages of PaaS solutions. Moreover, the IaaS model is infringing the use of PaaS model due to the lack of knowledge among organizations about different cloud models. These factors are expected to hinder the growth of the global platform as a service market size.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of a few players, the global PaaS market is highly concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several platform as a service providers.
Also, the platform as a service market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Players
- Amazon Web Services Inc.
- Google LLC
- Microsoft Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- Salesforce.com Inc.
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT
- Comparison by deployment
- Public cloud - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Private cloud - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Hybrid cloud - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by deployment
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Rapid development of mobile app ecosystem
- Emergence of video communication PaaS
- Emergence of xPaaS
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amazon Web Services Inc.
- Google LLC
- Microsoft Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- Salesforce.com Inc.
