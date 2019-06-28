Artificial Insemination Market Size Worth US$ 3 Bn by 2026

Acumen Research and Consulting, Recently Published Report On “Artificial Insemination Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2026”.

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global artificial insemination market is estimated to grow at CAGR above 8% over the forecast time frame 2019 to 2026 and reach the market value around USD 3.0 billion by 2026.



The use of artificial insemination technology in the workforce has increased as infertility increases, women become more preferred for childbirth and the amount of subfertile pairs who need assistance with childbirth has increased. It is noted that in either of the partners, a portion of the reproductive system cannot work properly in instances such as vaginism and endometriosis in women, sperm count, anatomic issues, early ejaculation or other fertilizing problems in men. The conception is dependent on a range of variables, like age, egg quality etc., and females may discover that it takes more time to get pregnant. The increased demand for artificial insemination globally has ascribed all these factors.

The Artificial Insemination Kits industry is motivated by the fact that artificial insemination (AI) is a means of supporting individuals to have kids who might otherwise not be able to think. Many lesbian couples who want a kid also opt for AI in the western countries. Previously pairs have chosen to use IVF but have now made artificial insemination in their homes or in hospitals cheaper and easier. Other market drivers include more females who opt for single mothers, technological advances in current goods, new products on the market, etc.

Infertility is one of the biggest problems amongst young people worldwide. Infertility is a method for the treatment of artificial insemination. It is a medical method in which semen (such as cervical opening, uterus or falopian tract) is brought by other than natural means into the feminine reproductive tract. For couples with unexplained infertility, intercourse problems but possibly ordinary manufacturing of sperm, abnormal seminal fluid and ovulatory disease, it is suggested that the medication is reactive to fertility.

As fertility rates in the region have declined over the years, Europe was the biggest regional market in 2018. Pregnancy delays and changes in lifestyle are among the causes of such reduction. The second-largest market was North America. According to the National Center for Health Statistics, only 62,5 births per 1000 females occurred. Asia Pacific, owing to growing infertility and an increased understanding of the therapy alternatives, is anticipated to be the fastest growing market in the forecast years.

Key Findings

Artificial insemination is a first-line therapy for infertility, as it is minimally invasive and cheaper than IVF.

Same-sex partners are offered insurance cover for artificial insemination processes in certain nations like the United States and the United Kingdom.

Intrauterine insemination retained a majority of the market share in 2018. The most prevalent, noninvasive operation is expected to be the fastest growing segment in 2018.

Due to the greater amount of medical centres that offer infertility treatments, fertility clinics had a majority of their market share in 2018.

In 2018, Europe retained a large share of the market.

Key Players & Strategies

Some of the major companies in the market are FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific; Vitrolife; Genea Limited; Pride Angel; Rocket Medical plc.Hi-Tech Solutions; Rinovum Women’s Health, LLC; KITAZATO CORPORATION.

Companies are concentrating on acquiring tiny companies to enhance their regional presence. For example, JXTGE announced in March 2018 that it has acquisitioned the firm to maximize its synergy and to sustain its biomedical development by selling Irvine Scientific to FUJIFILM. The purchase ended in June 2018.

Industry has seen a number of inorganic growth projects and technological progress in system design to strengthen its sector leadership. Wide distribution network, price competitiveness, product differentiation and regulatory compliance are essential to an industry player's strategic resources to improve company competitiveness.

