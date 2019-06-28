DMI Named a 2019 Washington Post Top Workplace

Global Mobile Solutions and Digital Transformation Leader Ranks in the Top 20

BETHESDA, Md., June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMI, a global mobile solutions and digital transformation leader, has been named one of The Washington Post’s Top Workplaces , ranking number 20. DMI has been included on the annual prestigious list for five of the past six years.

/EIN News/ -- “This honor is made possible thanks to the passion and dedication of our more than 2,000 employees who help our customers disrupt their markets and reinvent their businesses through innovative mobile and digital transformation solutions,” said DMI CEO and Founder, Jay Sunny Bajaj. “Our culture is characterized by teamwork, collaboration, performance with integrity and leadership by example. As we expand globally, we’re guided by these enduring values that have served to make DMI a world-class company since our inception in 2002.”

Selection was based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, which measured several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution and connection.

"Now in its sixth year, The Post's Top Workplaces list continues to reflect companies in the region that cultivate a connection with their workforce," said Washington Post Top Workplaces editor Dion Haynes. "It's clear from the survey that these organizations share a commitment to providing support and an environment that makes employees feel valued and respected."

About DMI

DMI is a global digital transformation company purpose-built to reinvent business for today’s mobile and connected world. At DMI, we take a human-centric, mobile-first approach to help our clients disrupt their markets and evolve their business models. We’re a new breed of partner that brings together the innovation and design-thinking of a digital agency with the rapid and iterative delivery of a modern IT services partner. With over 20 offices worldwide, we’ve been continually recognized by industry analysts as a leader in digital services. Our unique, integrated approach to digital transformation has resulted in dramatic growth, as well as an expanding client base, which includes hundreds of Fortune 1000 commercial clients and has included all fifteen U.S. Executive Departments.

About The Washington Post

The Washington Post is an award-winning news leader whose mission is to connect, inform, and enlighten local, national and global readers with trustworthy reporting, in-depth analysis and engaging opinions. It combines world-class journalism with the latest technology and tools so readers can interact with The Post anytime, anywhere.

