World Automotive Dashboard Camera Market Forecast to 2023 - Increasing Popularity of Connected Technologies in Dashboard Cameras

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Dashboard Camera Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The automotive dashboard camera market will register a CAGR of almost 11% by 2023.



The driving behavior and road traffic crashes can be captured and recorded with the help of dashboard cameras. Various advanced single-channel dashboard cameras can start recording video as soon as they detect any break-in or movement in a parked vehicle. This helps in reducing the cases of vandalism.



Dual-channel dashboard cameras can record the events from a vehicle's front end and rear end as well as its interior. Most of the dual-channel or multi-channel dashboard cameras are single devices that consist of cameras on their either side.



The multi-channel dashboard cameras that can record high-quality video in multiple directions usually cost higher than single-channel dashboard cameras. Thus, the increasing adoption of multi-channel dashboard cameras is expected to augment the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Large number of road accidents and road rage



Evidence for finding out the actual cause of collisions or accidents can be obtained by installing a dashboard camera in vehicles. A large number of road accidents across the globe is encouraging vehicle users to install dashboard cameras in their cars.



Russia, which is prone to accusations and the demand for immediate payments even for small vehicle crashes, is experiencing a faster adoption of dashboard cameras to capture evidence, compared with many other countries in the world. This will propel the growth of the global automotive dashboard camera market during the forecast period.



Technological advances in automobile safety features



The automotive industry is experiencing continuous technological advancements. Most of these advances enhance the safety and comfort features in vehicles.



The incorporation of advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) in cars can contribute to the development of autonomous vehicles, which is expected to play a significant role in drastically reducing the number of road accidents. The presence of DSMS, AEBS, and blind spot detection can detect driver distractions or the driving behavior and provide warning or make the vehicle to act autonomously.



Other technological advances include the introduction of the automotive digital key, which provides additional safety by sending notifications to the owner's smartphone in case of any unauthorized movement in a parked vehicle. Such advanced features nullify the necessity of dashboard cameras even for parked vehicles.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be moderately concentrated. The presence of a few companies, including Garmin and makes the competitive environment quite intense.



Factors such as the increasing adoption of multi-channel dashboard cameras and a large number of road accidents and road rage will provide significant growth opportunities to the automotive dashboard camera manufacturers.



Key Players



Garmin Ltd.

HP Inc.

LG Innotek Co. Ltd.

Panasonic Corp.

Pittasoft Co. Ltd.

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



Comparison by application

Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing popularity of connected technologies in dashboard cameras

Development of in-built dashboard cameras by OEMs

Introduction of energy-efficient dashboard cameras

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Garmin Ltd.

HP Inc.

LG Innotek Co. Ltd.

Panasonic Corp.

Pittasoft Co. Ltd.

