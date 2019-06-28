Global Therapeutic Vaccines Market Insights Report 2019-2023: Rising Incidence & Prevalence of Diseases and Strong Therapeutic Vaccine Pipeline Will Provide Significant Growth Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Therapeutic Vaccines Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Therapeutic Vaccines Market expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 19% during the forecast period.



The market is driven by the growing incidence of malignant and chronic diseases such as HIV, human papillomavirus, cancer, among others. Cancer is one of the malignant diseases that is claiming several lives across countries such as the US, the UK, and Denmark over the past few years. The prevalence of chronic diseases such as Alzheimer's, asthma, diabetes, and multiple sclerosis are also increasing across the world. Such an increasing outspread of morbid ailments are increasing the demand for therapeutic vaccines.



Strong therapeutic pipeline



Key vendors in the therapeutics vaccines market are developing vaccines to resist the outbreak of several infectious and chronic diseases. Several drugs are in the late stage of clinical trials and are expected to receive marketing approval during the forecast period. For instance, Inovio Pharmaceuticals developed VGX-3100 to treat precancers in the cervix. The vaccine is currently in Phase III stage of clinical trials.



Availability of alternative therapies to treat diseases



The cost and time associated with developing a therapeutic vaccine is paving the way for the emergence of alternative treatments such as chemotherapy, and targeted therapies are widely used to treat various cancer types. Also, the availability of several US FDA approved drugs such as PROVENGE for the treatment of prostate cancer in men are hindering the growth of the market.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be concentrated with few players occupying the market share. Companies such as Aimmune Therapeutics and Immune Response BioPharma have intensified the competition.



Factors such as the rising incidence and prevalence of diseases and strong therapeutic vaccine pipeline will provide significant growth opportunities for therapeutic vaccine companies.



Key Players



Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Immune Response BioPharma Inc.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Novartis AG

Sanpower Group Co. Ltd.

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Market segmentation by type

Comparison by type

Cancer vaccines - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Infectious diseases vaccines - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Other diseases vaccines - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Neurological diseases vaccines - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Autoimmune diseases vaccines - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS



PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Immune Response BioPharma Inc.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Novartis AG

Sanpower Group Co. Ltd.

