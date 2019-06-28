There were 524 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,692 in the last 365 days.

Global Therapeutic Vaccines Market Insights Report 2019-2023: Rising Incidence & Prevalence of Diseases and Strong Therapeutic Vaccine Pipeline Will Provide Significant Growth Opportunities

Dublin, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Therapeutic Vaccines Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Therapeutic Vaccines Market expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 19% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the growing incidence of malignant and chronic diseases such as HIV, human papillomavirus, cancer, among others. Cancer is one of the malignant diseases that is claiming several lives across countries such as the US, the UK, and Denmark over the past few years. The prevalence of chronic diseases such as Alzheimer's, asthma, diabetes, and multiple sclerosis are also increasing across the world. Such an increasing outspread of morbid ailments are increasing the demand for therapeutic vaccines.

Strong therapeutic pipeline

Key vendors in the therapeutics vaccines market are developing vaccines to resist the outbreak of several infectious and chronic diseases. Several drugs are in the late stage of clinical trials and are expected to receive marketing approval during the forecast period. For instance, Inovio Pharmaceuticals developed VGX-3100 to treat precancers in the cervix. The vaccine is currently in Phase III stage of clinical trials.

Availability of alternative therapies to treat diseases

The cost and time associated with developing a therapeutic vaccine is paving the way for the emergence of alternative treatments such as chemotherapy, and targeted therapies are widely used to treat various cancer types. Also, the availability of several US FDA approved drugs such as PROVENGE for the treatment of prostate cancer in men are hindering the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be concentrated with few players occupying the market share. Companies such as Aimmune Therapeutics and Immune Response BioPharma have intensified the competition.

Factors such as the rising incidence and prevalence of diseases and strong therapeutic vaccine pipeline will provide significant growth opportunities for therapeutic vaccine companies.

Key Players

  • Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.
  • Immune Response BioPharma Inc.
  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  • Novartis AG
  • Sanpower Group Co. Ltd.

Topics Covered

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

  • Market segmentation by type
  • Comparison by type
  • Cancer vaccines - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Infectious diseases vaccines - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Other diseases vaccines - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Neurological diseases vaccines - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Autoimmune diseases vaccines - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.
  • Immune Response BioPharma Inc.
  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  • Novartis AG
  • Sanpower Group Co. Ltd.

