BLOOMFIELD, CONNECTICUT , UNITED STATES, June 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This month Comfort Keepers of Shelton, Southbury, and Greater Hartford are proud to announce they are participating in Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month by delivering purple cupcakes to their referral sources as well as their clients that have Alzheimer’s or dementia this month.

They will also have Kit Kat bars so caregivers can be “Given a Break." Be on the lookout for Sheri, Kim, Laura and the staff with their purple, their cupcakes, and Kit Kats for a great cause.

Alzheimer’s and other dementias are very serious brain diseases that eventually leave people unable to care for themselves. While there are many studies being done to cure Alzheimer’s, at this time, there is no cure.

Please visit the Alzheimer’s Association site at alz.org/ct for more information and post your stories with #ENDALZ.

In addition, Kim Pernerewski helps to run two different groups. One is held at the Jewish Federation of Western CT on the 2nd Thursday of the month from 10:30AM to 12:00PM. The second is held at Wesley Heights on the Wesley Village Campus in Shelton on the 2nd Tuesday of the month from 5:30P-7PM. For more information on the support groups, please go to alz.org/ct or call Kim at (203) 924-4949.

About Comfort Keepers Greater Hartford, CT:

Providing best-in-class home health care for seniors and the elderly is a true passion of ours, and is a reputation we strive to maintain on a daily basis. Our experienced Comfort Keepers CT senior home care team is dedicated to building real relationships because you deserve high-quality care from people that care about you. Whether you are interested in assisted living, we have the ability to customize our services to match your exact needs.

Our Comfort Keepers CT senior home care mission is to provide our clients with the highest level of quality of life that is achievable. We shall treat each of our clients with the respect and dignity they deserve, as though we were caring for a member of our own family.

The special caregivers who deliver our unique brand of senior home care (We call them Comfort Keepers®.) are carefully selected, screened, and trained to provide professional, compassionate care.

