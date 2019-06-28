HGSK Files Auto Consumer Class Actions

HGSK filed a series of class actions against major insurers in Pennsylvania for wrongfully withholding uninsured and underinsured motorist benefits to drivers.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Haggerty, Goldberg, Schleifer & Kupersmith, P.C. has filed a series of class actions against major insurers in Pennsylvania for wrongfully withholding uninsured and underinsured motorist benefits to Pennsylvania drivers.

In these cases, HGSK asserts that various insurers, including GEICO, USAA, Allstate, Donegal, Pennsylvania National, Erie, and Nationwide wrongfully asserted a household exclusion as a defense to claims for benefits under Pennsylvania policies. The household exclusion bars recovery of uninsured and underinsured motorist benefits to persons who are insureds under multiple household policies.

In the Complaints, it is asserted that the recent Supreme Court of Pennsylvania decision in Gallagher v. GEICO applies to claims of persons who have been denied benefits under household policies.

As a result, automobile accident victims have been deprived of benefits for which they had paid a premium. The class actions seek recovery of these benefits for all persons harmed by the application of exclusion by the various insurers. These lawsuits remain pending in the State and Federal Courts.

