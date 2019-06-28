Summer Beers At The Hulmeville Inn

HULMEVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At The Hulmeville Inn, we are always searching for great new beers to have on tap. The change of seasons is always a great time for beer lovers.



Recent additions to the line up are specialty summer brews from Thomas Hooker Brewery, Neshaminy Creek Brewing Co, Tired Hands Brewing Company, Maine Beer Co, and Lawson’s Finest Liquids. There’s no better way to cool off from the summer heat than a nice cold brew at The Hulmeville Inn!



On tap is the Thomas Hooker Brewery’s Watermelon. This light, crisp ale with a hint of watermelon essence embodies summer. This watermelon ale is a sweet treat, yet thirst quenching and refreshing.



Next on tap is the Neshaminy Creek Highwater Hefeweizen, which is an authentic Bavarian wheat beer. This beer is brewed with white wheat, Pilsen malt, and a touch of Munich for color and flavor. Fermented with authentic German Hefeweizen yeast, this beer has a distinctive fruity banana flavor and aroma, making it the perfect summer brew.



In addition to these summer favorites, we have a rotating selection of Tired Hands, Maine Beer Co., and Lawson’s Finest. Also on tap in a rotating line of cellared barley wines, Belgian quads, and other barrel aged beers saved from winters of 2012 through 2018.



Summer is a wonderful time to sit in a bar and have a beer or two while enjoying the beautiful weather. Stop by The Hulmeville Inn for a taste of all your favorite summer beers.



More About The Hulmeville Inn:

We are located at 4 Trenton Road in historic Hulmeville, Bucks County, PA. We have been pouring craft beer and serving pub food since 1997. We average over 550 unique kegs of craft beer per year. Repeats don't count towards the total! Peruse the site for events, happy hour specials, and current draft & bottle selections. Visit our website to sign up for our email list to be notified when we tap a new keg or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter. You can contact us today at 215-750-6893.



This release was drafted by Results Driven Marketing, LLC: a full-service digital marketing, public relations, advertising and content marketing firm located in Philadelphia, PA



