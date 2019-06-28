Phenom People Receives Awards for Best CEO for Women and Diversity, Leadership and Development

PHILADELPHIA, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phenom People , the global leader in Talent Experience Management (TXM), today announced four new wins in the 2019 Comparably Awards, recognized for company, leadership and CEO achievements. Phenom People is the only organization located in Pennsylvania among the top 50 award winners for:



Best CEOs for Women

Best CEOs for Diversity

Best Leadership Teams

Best Companies for Professional Development

/EIN News/ -- Mahe Bayireddi, CEO and co-founder at Phenom People, was ranked No. 4 for Best CEO for Women and No. 2 for Best CEO for Diversity for small and mid-sized companies. The company was ranked No. 4 for Best Leadership Teams and No. 2 for Best Companies for Professional Development.

Comparably honors companies based solely on the sentiment ratings of employee feedback. There are no fees or costs associated with participating, nor is nomination required.

“Comparably's annual Best CEOs for Women Award is based solely on how female employees rate their CEOs," said Jason Nazar, Comparably CEO. "These outstanding leaders are being recognized for creating workplaces that inspire, encourage and support women's voices and contributions."

Phenom People’s past Comparably award wins include Best Company Outlook, Best Company Culture and Best Product Team.

“Our employees are our most important asset,” said Mahe Bayireddi, CEO and co-founder at Phenom People. “It’s crucial to build a company culture that is not only inclusive of everyone, but also provides them with the tools to succeed at work and in life.”

Phenom People delivers a Talent Experience Management platform, providing companies with a unified solution for: Candidate Experience (Career Site, CMS, University Recruiting, Chatbot), Recruiter Experience (CRM, Campaigns, SMS, AI Insights), Employee Experience (Internal Mobility, CMS, Referrals, Chatbot), and Management Experience (Talent Analytics, Reporting, Forecasting, Dashboards). The Phenom Talent Experience Management platform is built on artificial intelligence (AI), driving personalization, automation and accuracy for candidates, recruiters, employees and management. It eliminates multiple-point solutions, connects with quality candidates and employees through personalized experiences, and delivers top talent while driving ROI.

About Phenom People

Phenom People is a global HR technology company with a mission to help a billion people find the right job. We do this through an AI-based SaaS platform called Talent Experience Management.

For more information, please visit www.phenompeople.com .

