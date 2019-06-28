UKVI ‘pop up’ visa application centre in Victoria, Seychelles

UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) will be offering a series of ‘pop up’ visa application sessions in Victoria between July to August 2019. These sessions will be operated by our commercial partner, TLS Contact, and will run for two consecutive working days each month on:

16 and 17 July

20 and 21 August

The sessions will be open on these days between 0900 to 1500hrs. Customers will be able to make appointments to submit visa applications on any of these days, and will be able to collect their passports from the British High Commission in Victoria once a decision has been made on the application.

The application process will not change. UK visa customers will continue to complete their applications and pay their visa fee online at Access UK before choosing an appointment at the Seychelles visa application centre.

To use this pop up application centre, customers in Seychelles will need to pay a service fee of £350 to TLS Contact, in addition to the visa fee. This service fee allows UKVI to offer this service in Seychelles, so that customers do not have to travel to another country to apply for a visa.

All payments should be made online at the time of making the application, before visiting the application centre.

At your appointment, you will submit your biometric data and your application will be sent to UKVI in South Africa. There will be no changes in visa processing times – UKVI will continue to process visa applications in line with global customer service standards. All UK visa applications will continue to be decided by trained UKVI staff in a fair and objective process - staff at the pop up application centre and at the British High Commission in Victoria have no influence at all over the outcome of any visa application.

Customers can make an appointment to submit their application in Victoria when they apply online. Customers who wish to make use of the pop up visa application centre (VAC) should follow these simple steps to apply:

Step 1

Visit Access UK to apply online for your UK visa. You can also find essential information here before you apply, including types of visas and supporting documents you may need. Ensure you know which type of visa you need to apply for.

Step 2

Make payment of the visa fee (and Health Surcharge if you are applying to study or stay in the UK for longer than 6 months) and book an appointment online to attend the pop up VAC in Victoria at the same time.

Tip! You will still be offered the option of attending the VAC in Mauritius, so ensure you are picking an appointment at the pop up VAC in Victoria.

Step 3

After you have made payment on your visa you will be redirected to the TLS contact website where you will be able to make payment of the mandatory £350 service fee. You will not be able to proceed with your appointment if you have not paid this service fee. Please bring the payment confirmation email with you on the day of your appointment.

Step 4

Attend your appointment at the pop up VAC, located at the British High Commission offices in Victoria.

Tip! Remember to take your passport and original supporting documents, including the receipt for the service fee. If you are applying to study in the UK, see what documents you will be required to submit.

Pop up visa application centre appointments are open to all customers who wish to apply for a visa for travel to the UK. If you are applying for a student visa, you can find specific guidance and FAQs on how to apply below.

Pop up visa application centre address:

British High Commission 3rd Floor Oliaji Trade Centre Francis Rachel Street Victoria, Mahé Seychelles



