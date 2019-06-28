Global Systemic Hypertension Market 2019: Key Marketed & Pipeline Drugs, Clinical Trials, Probability of Success, Patent Information, 10-Year Disease Prevalence Forecast, and Drug-Specific Revenue Forecasts

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Market Spotlight: Systemic Hypertension" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This Market Spotlight report covers the Systemic Hypertension market, comprising key marketed and pipeline drugs, clinical trials, key upcoming and regulatory events, probability of success, patent information, a 10-year disease prevalence forecast, and licensing and acquisition deals, as well as presenting drug-specific revenue forecasts.



Key Takeaways

The author estimates that in 2017, there were approximately 1.7 billion prevalent cases of systemic hypertension worldwide, and forecaststhat number to increase to 1.9 billion prevalent cases by 2026.

Systemic hypertension has a slight male predominance. Globally, the author estimates that in 2017, 53.31% of cases aged 25 years and over were male.

The approved drugs in the systemic hypertension space focus a variety of targets. These are commonly administered via the oral route, with a few products being available in intravenous, intramuscular, and transdermal formulations.

The majority of industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for systemic hypertension are in Phase II, with only one drug in the NDA/BLA phase.

Therapies in development for systemic hypertension focus on a wide variety of targets. The majority of the pipeline drugs are administered via the oral route, with the remainder being intranasal, subcutaneous, intravenous, and topical formulations.

High-impact upcoming events for drugs in the systemic hypertension space comprise topline Phase II trial results for QGC001. The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I systemic hypertension asset is 7.1%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 68.2%. Drugs, on average, take 6.3 years from Phase I to approval, compared to 9.7 years in the overall cardiovascular space.

There have been 60 licensing and asset acquisition deals involving systemic hypertension drugs during 2013-18. The largest deal was the $792m exclusive agreement between The Medicines Company and Chiesi in 2016 for the sale of Cleviprex (clevidipine) injectable emulsion, Kengreal (cangrelor), and the rights to Argatroban for injection.

The distribution of clinical trials across Phase I-IV indicates that the majority of trials for systemic hypertension have been in the late phases of development, with 54% of trials in Phase III-IV and only 46% in Phase I-II.

The US has a substantial lead in the number of systemic hypertension clinical trials globally. Germany leads the major EU markets, while South Korea has the top spot in Asia.

Clinical trial activity in the systemic hypertension space is dominated by completed trials. Novartis has the highest number of completed clinical trials for systemic hypertension, with 380 trials.

Novartis leads the industry sponsors with by far the highest number of clinical trials for systemic hypertension.

Key Topics Covered



OVERVIEW



KEY TAKEAWAYS



DISEASE BACKGROUND



TREATMENT

Pharmacological therapy



EPIDEMIOLOGY



MARKETED DRUGS

Approvals by country



PIPELINE DRUGS



PROBABILITY OF SUCCESS



LICENSING AND ASSET ACQUISITION DEALS

Canny Clozel Gets Another $230m From J&J For Idorsia Hypertension Drug



PARENT PATENTS



REVENUE OPPORTUNITY



CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE

Sponsors by status

Sponsors by phase



BIBLIOGRAPHY

Prescription information



APPENDIX



LIST OF FIGURES

Figure 1: Trends in prevalent cases of systemic hypertension, 2017-26

Figure 2: Overview of pipeline drugs for systemic hypertension in the US

Figure 3: Pipeline drugs for systemic hypertension, by company

Figure 4: Pipeline drugs for systemic hypertension, by drug type

Figure 5: Pipeline drugs for systemic hypertension, by classification

Figure 6: Probability of success in the systemic hypertension pipeline

Figure 7: Licensing and asset acquisition deals in systemic hypertension, 2013-18

Figure 8: Parent patents in systemic hypertension, 2018-23

Figure 9: Parent patents in systemic hypertension, 2023-36

Figure 10: Clinical trials in hypertension

Figure 11: Top 10 drugs for clinical trials in hypertension

Figure 12: Top 10 companies for clinical trials in hypertension

Figure 13: Trial locations in hypertension

Figure 14: Hypertension trials status

Figure 15: Hypertension trials sponsors, by phase



LIST OF TABLES

Table 1: Prevalent cases of systemic hypertension (000s), 2017-26

Table 2: Prevalent cases of systemic hypertension (000s), by gender, 2017

Table 3: Marketed drugs for systemic hypertension

Table 4: Approvals by country for systemic hypertension

Table 5: Pipeline drugs for systemic hypertension in the US

Table 6: Historical global sales, by drug ($m), 2013-17

Table 7: Forecasted global sales, by drug ($m), 2018-22



