China Hotel Market 2019-2023 - Market is Expected to be USD 136 Billion (Yuan 938 Billion)

The China Hotel Market is expected to be USD 136 Billion (Yuan 938 Billion) by the end of the year 2023.



China Hotel Market has grown significantly in recent years and is expected to continue to do so during the forecast period as well. With political and social stability, rapid economic growth, and the vast population base and natural resources, China have lured many multinational hotels, including the world's leading hotel chains to its potentially huge market.



With an estimated nearly 130 million of annual tourists arrival by the year 2020, the People's Republic of China will be the world's number one tourist destination; offering significant opportunities to the China Hotel Industry. Also; the number of Chinese inbound visitors also has grown affluent who are travelling more within the country also boosting the growth of China Hotel Market.



Growing China's economy is encouraging more internal business travel, and these travellers need a hotel for their accommodation. Concomitantly, the Chinese government has also boosted holiday travel by releasing travel restrictions and further has introduced a five day work week, which offers generous vacation time.



China Hotel Market is expanding further to meet the growing demand from both domestic and international travellers. China's own hotel companies are comparatively small and immature when compared to foreign multinational companies. So, these domestic companies are increasingly acquiring hotel management contracts from foreign multinational hotel companies to get higher brand recognition and more profound local expertise to serve visitors better.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Growth Drivers

4.1 Rising Disposable Income

4.2 Growing China's Middle Class

4.3 Increasing inbound tourists in China



5. Challenges

5.1 Rising Labor Cost in China

5.2 Supply and Demand Gap in China Hotel Industry

5.3 Cultural and Language Differences



6. Opportunities



7. China Hotel Market



8. Share - China Hotel Analysis

8.1 Hotel Type Market

8.2 Hotel Type Volume

8.3 Ordering Platform



9. Hotel Type - China Hotel Market

9.1 High-End Hotel Market

9.2 Mid Scale Hotel Marketa

9.3 Budget Hotel Market



10. Ordering Platform - China Hotel Market

10.1 Online Hotel Market

10.2 Offline Hotel Market



11. Numbers - China Hotel Analysis

11.1 Up-Scale Hotel Numbers

11.2 Mid-Scale & Budget Hotel Numbers

11.3 Total Hotels Numbers



12. Beijing - Five Star Hotel Status

12.1 Room Average Daily Rate (ADR)

12.2 Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR)

12.3 Occupancy Rate

12.4 Room Stock

12.5 International Visitors in City



13. Shanghai - Five Star Hotel Status

13.1 Room Average Daily Rate (ADR)

13.2 Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR)

13.3 Occupancy Rate

13.4 Room Stock

13.5 International Visitors in City



14. Guangzhou - Five Star Hotel Status

14.1 Room Average Daily Rate (ADR)

14.2 Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR)

14.3 Occupancy Rate

14.4 Room Stock

14.5 International Visitors in City



15. Shenzhen - Five Star Hotel Status

15.1 Room Average Daily Rate (ADR)

15.2 Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR)

15.3 Occupancy Rate

15.4 Room Stock

15.5 International Visitors in City



16. Chongqing - Five Star Hotel Status

16.1 Room Average Daily Rate (ADR)

16.2 Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR)

16.3 Occupancy Rate

16.4 Room Stock

16.5 International Visitors in City



17. Chengdu - Five Star Hotel Status

17.1 Room Average Daily Rate (ADR)

17.2 Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR)

17.3 Occupancy Rate



18. Tianjin - Five Star Hotel Status

18.1 Room Average Daily Rate (ADR)

18.2 Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR)

18.3 Occupancy Rate



19. Mergers and Acquisitions

19.1 Joint Ventures

19.1.1 Hyatt Hotel with Homeinns Hotel Group

19.1.2 Starwood Capital with China's Shimao Property Holdings

19.2 Collaborations and Agreements

19.2.1 Collaborations and Agreements with Ctrip.com and Millennium

19.3 Investment

19.3.1 China's hotel investors set sights on domestic expansion

19.3.2 China Hotel Industry Investment plan By Government



20. Hotel/Company Revenue

20.1 Huazhu Hotels Group Ltd

20.2 Zhejiang New Century Hotel Management Co. Limited

20.3 Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels (Group) Company Limited

20.4 Jinmao Hotel

20.5 Ctrip



