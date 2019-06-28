Flywire CEO Mike Massaro Named EY Entrepreneur of The Year® 2019 Award Winner in New England

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EY announced that Mike Massaro, CEO of global payments provider Flywire , received the Entrepreneur of The Year® 2019 Award in the New England region for financial services. The program recognizes entrepreneurs who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities, while also transforming the world. Massaro was selected by an independent panel of judges, and the award was presented at a special gala event at the Westin Boston Waterfront on June 26, 2019.



“It’s really an honor to be recognized by EY, especially alongside such outstanding individuals and companies in the region,” said Massaro. “As any entrepreneur knows, Flywire’s success as a company is a direct result of the efforts of our team and the confidence our customers put in us. I am very proud of the Flywire team and the work they do for our customers. It’s an exceptional group with many great things ahead.”

Since 1986, EY has honored entrepreneurs whose ingenuity, spirit of innovation and discipline have driven their companies’ success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. Now in its 33rd year, the program has honored the inspirational leadership of such entrepreneurs as:

• Howard Schultz of Starbucks Corporation • Andreas Bechtolsheim and Jayshree Ullal of Arista Networks • Pierre Omidyar of eBay, Inc. • James Park of Fitbit • Jodi Berg of Vitamix • J.W. “Bill” Marriott, Jr. of Marriott International, Inc. • Robert Unanue of Goya Foods • Lonnie Moulder and Mary Lynne Hedley, PhD, of TESARO, Inc. • Reid Hoffman and Jeff Weiner of LinkedIn • Hamdi Ulukaya of Chobani • Kendra Scott of Kendra Scott LLC

As a New England award winner, Massaro is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur of The Year 2019 National Awards, which will be announced in Palm Springs, California, on November 16, 2019. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum, the nation’s most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.



