Worldwide Pay-TV Operator Forecasts Report 2019: Analyses & Forecasts Through 2010-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide Pay-TV Operator Forecasts Report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Three-quarters of the world's pay-TV operators will gain subscribers between 2018 and 2024.



Covering 505 operators across 135 countries, the Global Pay TV Operator Forecasts report also estimates that two-thirds will increase their revenues over the same period.



The top 50 operators accounted for two-thirds of the world's pay-TV subscribers by end-2018, with this proportion not expected to change over the next five years. The top 10 operators took 45% of the total by end-2018.



China Radio and TV is the world's largest pay-TV operator by a long, long way. It had 185 million subs by end-2018 [18% of the global total] - as much as the next four operators combined. However, China Radio and TV will lose 25 million subscribers between 2018 and 2024, mainly to IPTV (faster broadband) and OTT (more content choice).

This 312-page electronically-delivered report comes in two parts:

An 80-page PDF giving a global executive summary and forecasts. Profiles for the top 10 countries (Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, Russia, UK and USA).

An excel workbook giving comparison tables and country-by-country forecasts in detail for 505 operators across 135 territories for every year from 2010 to 2024. The report covers 733 platforms: 282 satellite TV; 134 digital cable; 119 analogue cable; 139 IPTV; and 59 DTT.

Companies Mentioned



A1

Airtel

Albtelecom

Algerie Telecom

Alma

Angola Telecom

Astro

Baltcom

Batelco

beIN

Bell

BesTV

Bezeq

Big TV

Bouygues

Boxer

Bulsatcom

Cablenet

Cabletica

Cablevision

Canal Digital

Canal Plus

CanalSat

CDN

Cgates

China Radio & TV

China Telecom

China Unicom

Claro

CNT

Cogeco

Cosmote

Cytavision

DEN

Digi TV

Digitalb

DirecTV

Dish TV

DNA

DStv

DT/T-Home

Easy TV

eir

Elisa

Eltrona

Entel

ETB

Foxtel

Free

Freenet

GOtv

GTPL

Hathway

HD Austria

HD+

HOT

i-cable

In Digital

Independent

Indovision

Invitel

J:Com

KT

Linknet

Liwest

M:Tel

Magtisat

Max TV/T-HT

Mediaset

MinDig

Movistar

MTIS

MTNL

NexMedia

Nova

Now TV

NTT

O2

Oi

Okevision

One TV

Orange

Orange TV

OSN

Primetel

Proximus

RealVU

Rogers

SFR

Shaw Communications

Shaw Direct

Siminn

Siti

Sky

Sky One

Skylink

SkyPerfecTV

Sliknet

StarSat

StarTimes

Stofa

Sun Direct

Supercanal

T-Home

T-Mobile

Tata Sky

TDC

Tele des P&T

Telecable

Telecolumbus

Telecom Egypt

Telecom Italia

Telefonica

Telekom Austria

Telemach

Telenet

Telesat/TV Vlaanderen

Telia

Telkom

Telsur

Telus

TEO

Tet

Tigo

TM

TNT

Top TV

Total TV

Transvision

Tricom

Tring

TV

TV Cable

TV Cabo

TV Play

UNE

Unitymedia

UPC

Viasat

Videocon

Videotron

Vip/Boom

Virgin

Vivacom

Vodafone

VOO

VTR

Yes

You See

Zala

ZAP TV

Zuku

