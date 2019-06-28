Global Cable Assembly Market Forecasts 2019-2025: Emerging Economies & Growing Demand for Fiber Optic Cable Assemblies Presents Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cable Assembly Market by Product (Custom/Application Specific Assemblies, Rectangular Assemblies, Radio Frequency (RF) Assemblies, Circular Assemblies), Application (Automotive, Telecom, Industrial, Medical), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cable assemblies market is estimated at $149.7 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $220.7 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.7%.



Succeeding an extensive secondary and primary research and an in-depth analysis of the market scenario, the report carries out an impact analysis of the key industry drivers, opportunities, trends, and challenges.

Factors such as the increasing number of electric vehicles, growing demand from the aerospace industry, and growing internet penetration across the globe are driving the growth of this market. Moreover, the high demand for fiber optics cable assemblies is expected to provide significant opportunities for various stakeholders in this market. However, the availability of counterfeit products is expected to hinder the growth of this market to some extent.



On the basis of product type, custom/application specific assemblies segment accounted for the largest share of the global cable assemblies market in 2018. Better flexibility; accuracy, and accountability; multiple functions; and growing demand in a wide range of applications and industries, including military, automotive, medical and high-end industrial assemblies are the key factors primarily driving the growth of this segment.



On the basis of application, the automotive application segment accounted for the largest share of the global cable assemblies market in 2018. Growing demand for electric, hybrid & fuel cell cable assemblies, next generation of charging cable assemblies for hybrid and electric vehicles, infotainment & multimedia cable assemblies, and safety cable assemblies will drive the growth of the cable assemblies market for the automotive industry.



An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the industry provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America and the Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region.

Asia-Pacific commanded the largest share of the global cable assemblies market in 2018, followed by North America and Europe. Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan, and India are strong markets for cable assemblies and expected to witness the highest CAGR in the coming years. Factors such as growing urbanization and industrialization, increasing demand for electric vehicles, presence of a large number of manufacturers, and growth in the power distribution sector are expected to drive the growth of the cable assemblies market in this region.



The major players operating in the global cable assemblies market are Amphenol DC Electronics (ADCE), TE Connectivity Ltd, Jae Electronics, Inc., Luxshare Precision Industry Co., Ltd., Koch Industries, Inc. (Molex), W.L. Gore and Associates, Epec, LLC, Fischer Connectors SA, Samtec, Inc., Delphi Connection Systems, Yazaki Corporation, and Foxconn (FIT) among many others.

Market Dynamics



Drivers



Increasing Number of Electric Vehicles

Increasing Demand from Aerospace Industry

Growing Internet Penetration across the Globe

High Growth of Automotive Industry

Restraint

Availability of Counterfeit Products

Opportunities

Growing Demand for Fiber Optic Cable Assemblies

Emerging Economies



Trends

Emerging Advanced Technological Revolution in the Cable Assembly Market

Smartphone Popularity & Bandwidth/Speed Requirements and Cloud Computing

Scope of the Report



Market by Product

Custom/Application Specific assemblies

Rectangular assemblies

Radio frequency (RF) assemblies

Circular assemblies

Fiber optics assemblies

Printed circuit board (PCB) assemblies

Others

Market by Application

Automotive

Telecom

Computers and peripherals

Industrial

Military & Aerospace

Medical

Others

Market by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

Japan

Korea

India

Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Companies Mentioned



Amphenol DC Electronics (ADCE)

Delphi Connection Systems

Epec LLC

Fischer Connectors S.A.

Foxconn (FIT)

Jae Electronics Inc.

Koch Industries Inc. (Molex)

Luxshare Precision Industry Co. Ltd.

Samtec, Inc.

TE Connectivity Ltd.

W. L. Gore and Associates

Yazaki Corporation

