Japan Smart Home Market 2019-2025

The Japan Smart Home Market is an Opportunity of USD 10.8 Billion by the End of Year 2025



After the Great East Japan Earthquake in the year 2011, Japan is centering on making energy efficient smart homes and supportive devices. Japanese government push for infrastructure assistance, establishing general ECHONET Standard which helps HEMS devices and public smart home plans are some of the primary driving reasons for the growth of the Japanese smart homes market. Japan smart home market is an opportunity of USD 10.8 Billion by the end of the year 2025.



Robust Urban Society will promote Smart Homes Market in Japan

Japan is a unique case where more than 90% of its population lives in cities. Since, two-thirds of Japan, land is covered with mountains, leaving the country effectively with only one-third of land which is being used for living purpose. Since the majority of the Japanese citizens are living in cities, thus providing an opportunity to different smart home companies working as consumer electronics manufacturers, house builders, housing equipment maker and communication manufacturers to showcase their smart home products.



Common Standards for Smart Home Devices

As most of the Asian nations have no universal criteria for smart home devices and due to the absence of universal criteria, most of the smart home device companies have made smart home equipment on different standards, which has created integration issues.

To tackle this problem the Japanese government established a common ECHONET Standard in February 2012. In this ECHONET Standard Japanese government has formulated universal measures for smart home equipment companies which helped in the fast growth of smart home equipment industry.

Smart Appliances and Home Entertainment controls major Market Share in Japan Smart Home Market

Japan smart home market has been categorized into 6 segments: Control and Connectivity, Comfort and Lighting, Home Entertainment, Smart Appliances, Energy Management, and Security. Smart Appliances and Home Entertainment contributes to the major market share in Japan Smart Home Market. Security is the primary focus area for the Japanese government to help the aging population in Japan.

This report is useful for those who want to know



1. Smart homes market in Japan at present & its forecast

2. Present and forecast number of Smart homes in Japan

3. Smart Homes Product Category Market & its forecast

4. Key profiles of the smart homes players with an overview, a number of smart homes products and initiatives in Japan smart homes / IoT.

5. Funding for Japan Smart Homes

6. Government policy towards smart homes/ IoT and products certifications

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Japan Smart Home Market Analysis to 2025

4.1 Japan Smart Home Market

4.2 Japan Smart Home Household Penetration

4.3 Japan Smart Home Active Household Number



5. Market Share - Japan Smart Home Analysis to 2025

5.1 Market Share - By Application Areas

5.2 Penetration Share - By Application Areas

5.3 Households Share - By Application Areas



6. Application Areas - Japan Smart Home Market, Number of Active Households & Households Penetration

6.1 Control and Connectivity

6.1.1 Control and Connectivity Market

6.1.2 Application Household Penetration

6.1.3 Number of Active Households

6.2 Comfort and Lighting

6.3 Home Entertainment

6.4 Smart Appliances

6.5 Energy Management

6.6 Security



7. Japan Smart Home Standardization Policy



8. Key Players Profiles

8.1 Panasonic Corporation

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Smart Home Products

8.1.3 Initiatives / Development in IoT & Smart Homes

8.2 Sony Corporation

8.3 Secual Inc.

8.4 Connected Design Inc



9. Growth Factors

9.1. Policies & Initiatives Driving Smart Homes

9.2 Key Measures Promoting the Spread of Smart Houses

9.3 IoT Drives Smart Home Market

9.4 Cost Savings Due to The Adoption of Energy Conservation Systems

9.5 Urbanization, Increasing Awareness & Concern for Monitoring Elderly People

9.6 Development of Connected Innovative Products



10. Challenges

10.1 Security and Privacy Breach Concern

10.2 Cyber Security Concerns



