Women's Health Leader Dr. Victoria Mondloch Returns to CUTV News Radio

WAUKESHA, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Have you ever wondered about what motivates modern healthcare systems and if that might be preventing women from really getting healthier? This is a conundrum that Victoria Mondloch faced in her long career as an OB/GYN and physician who blends alternative medicine with traditional medicine, with an emphasis on wellness. Frustrated by insurance contracts and big health system regulations that seem to keep people just floating along, rather than improving, she made the decision to practice as an independent physician who is truly patient-centric. Dr Mondloch also has a no-holds-barred mindset when it comes to hormonal therapies and all they can accomplish for women who want to feel healthier, live longer and be more vital and youthful.

Dr. Mondloch stresses that she is a traditionally trained MD who blends alternative medicine and supplements into her holistic practice. Her approaches are research-based, thoroughly scientific, and aligned with NAMS, the North American Menopause Society’s recommendations, the national task force that makes practice guideline recommendations for all OB/GYN practices. Dr. Mondloch emphasizes that her approach works because first, she listens to her patients and secondly, she empowers them with the knowledge of what their own bloodwork shows--to help them rebalance their health. Dr. Mondloch states many patients come in feeling defeated, as if no one understands their concerns and there is no cure for what ails them. There is--and Dr. Mondloch is happy to show patients how easy it is to get to the foundation of their health and wellness; and it’s right there in their bloodwork! But it involves looking deeper; it involves checking those foundational hormone levels. Then it’s all about showing patients what their blood tests really mean; not just the ‘normal range’ but the ‘optimal range’ and showing a patient their health from a new perspective and showing them options that work. Like the commercial that tells us just OK is not OK, Dr. Mondloch aspires for great things for all of her patients; she wants them to not only know their hormone levels but to understand their hormone levels and how they impact overall health, helping them get off of medication and to feel their best.

Dr. Mondloch is a licensed OB/GYN and she cares for her patients in the manner of an Internal Medicine practitioner. She has taken care of women for over 30 years now, delving into the cause of their hot flashes, mood swings, bone health, fatigue, migraines, autoimmune diseases, fibroids, PCOS, endometriosis and other health conditions tied to the hormone system. She has not only found answers; she has become an authority on the subject. She has written two books focused on what women go through hormonally.

Blossoming, A mother daughter guide is about myths and truths surrounding adolescent women’s health and Full Bloom, Perimenopause, Menopause and Beyond is geared to women in their 40’s, 50’s, 60’s, 70’s and beyond. “It helps us to understand both sides of the equation,” she says, noting the books enable women to better talk to their daughters and ease relationships between the generations. Dr. Mondloch has also won numerous awards, including top medical director from IATOP (top professionals) for her leading-edge treatment and brave defense of women’s health.

CUTV News Radio will feature women’s health advocate Doctor Victoria Mondloch in a series of interviews Tuesdays at 3:00pm EDT with both Doug Llewelyn and Jim Masters, beginning on July 2nd.

Listen to the Shows on BlogTalkRadio

If you have questions for our guest, please call 347-996-3389

For more information about Dr Mondloch, please visit http://www.victoriajmondlochmdsc.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.